Pattern Energy begins 3GW transmission project in US

US renewables developer Pattern Energy has started the construction of its 3GW SunZia Transmission project that will offer clean power to western states of the US.
The project is a 885-kilometre 525 kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line between central New Mexico and south-central Arizona, delivering clean power from Pattern’s 3.5GW SunZia wind project located in New Mexico. The company will complete construction at the wind farm and transmission project simultaneously.
After receiving the necessary authorisation from the Bureau of Land Management of the US Department of the Interior, Pattern Energy began construction of the project in Corona, New Mexico.
“The SunZia Transmission project will accelerate our nation’s transition to a clean energy economy by unlocking renewable resources, creating jobs, lowering costs, and boosting local economies,” said secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.
Pattern Energy said New Mexico boasts ample wind energy resources in the US, but this resource is currently trapped due to the lack of transmission infrastructure. The transmission project is expected to begin commercial operation in 2026.
“SunZia is our second project partnership with Pattern Energy, following Western Spirit, and together they will be unlocking vast amounts of renewable wind resources and empowering New Mexico to power the west,” Fernando Martinez, executive director of the New Mexico Renewable Energy Transmission Authority, added.
Transmission infrastructure in the US requires upgrading to avoid increased asset curtailment. PV Tech reported that the Electric Reliability Council of Texas could see 19% of its solar assets – and 13% of wind – curtailed by 2035 if no transmission upgrades are made.
Also in New Mexico, Origis Energy announced to build a 200MW PV project on the site of a decommissioned 253MW coal plant. A power purchase agreement is in place with the western US non-profit electricity supplier, Tri-State Generation and Transmission.
