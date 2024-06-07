Subscribe To Premium
Peak Energy, Digital Edge to build 500MW renewables for data centres

By Will Norman
Projects will be deployed in various Asia-Pacific markets where Digital Edge has a presence. Image: Quantum Power.

Singapore-based data centre platform Digital Edge has signed an agreement with renewable energy developer Peak Energy Investments to power data centres across the Asia-Pacific region.

Peak Energy will look to develop an initial pipeline of 500MW of solar, wind and storage capacity over the next three years. The projects will be focused on Japan, Korea, Indonesia, India, and the Philippines, where Digital Edge already has a presence, as well as some other “fast-growing markets”.

Digital Edge said that the 500MW of new capacity will support its goals to decarbonise 1GW of power supply and generate over 1,300GWh of electricity annually.

Both companies are properties owned by Stonepeak, a US-based “alternative investment firm” focused on infrastructure assets, predominantly data centres and renewable energy.

Samuel Lee, CEO at Digital Edge said: “To date, we have made substantial progress in leveraging renewable energy across the Digital Edge platform, with our EDGE1 facility in Jakarta becoming the first data centre in Indonesia to run on 100% renewables. Through this partnership with Peak Energy, we will be able to further build on these initiatives and advance our ESG goals.”

In December 2023, Peak Energy announced a new joint venture (JV) with Korean clean energy developer TOPINFRA to develop more than 500MW of solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) assets in Korea.

Renewables are increasingly used to mitigate or offset the significant energy demands of data centres. In addition to a number of large deals from US-based tech giants, South Africa-based data centre operator Teraco announced a plan to build a 120MW PV site in its home country.

