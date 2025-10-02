Subscribe To Premium
Perovskite-based PV technologies could dominate within a decade, says Qcells CTO

By Ben Willis
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Materials, Modules, Thin-Film
Americas, Africa & Middle East, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Qcells is building the bankability case for its tandem perovskite-silicon technology. Image: Hanwha Qcells.

PV products using perovskite technology could assume a dominant position within the next ten years, according to the chief technology officer of module producer, Qcells.

In an interview published on PV Tech Premium today (subscription required), Danielle Merfeld said that continued growth in demand for solar, driven by the build-out of power-hungry AI and data centres, would provide the economic rationale for a new generation of PV technologies.

Some have argued that the potential for further efficiency increases and cost reductions in c-Si technologies will limit the demand for perovskite-based products. But Merfeld said there was space for both.

“There will be a tremendous amount of value created when this next generation of [c-Si] technology is even upgraded to the next phase,” Merfeld says. “That being said, perovskite still has a pretty significant opportunity in the market, because the market is going to be growing so much faster than it ever has. The amount of power that we need from solar is increasing steadily. So we’re not saturating the world’s demand for solar in any fashion.”

She said increased demand for solar energy would require products with higher power density and better energy yield. One drawback of modules combining silicon and glass was the energy needed to produce them, she said.

“Thin film is advantaged in a lot of fundamental economic ways, and perovskite has an advantage with respect to its bandgap tuning, its ability to complement silicon as maybe a mid-level step and, ultimately, potentially on its own in a dual junction perovskite-only solution.”

Merfeld said this mid-step of tandem perovskite-silicon modules will have a “pretty significant role” in the market in the next five years. “It will be emerging anywhere from three to five years to be measurable and impactful, and then between five to ten years it could take over a dominant position.”

She acknowledged certain “durability issues” still need to be solved, but said perovskite “has the opportunity to impact the industry as much as silicon does now”.

Regarding the perennial durability questions that hang over the commercial rollout of perovskite technologies, Qcells announced in May what it said was a “breakthrough” with its perovskite R&D programme after completing various stress tests on its tandem module.

Commenting on this, Merfeld said it demonstrated the technology had passed a “critical bar”, but cautioned against this milestone being interpreted as proof of a 25-year lifespan for the module. She said the company was now engaged in long-term field testing to build the bankability case for its tandem modules:

“We really are focused less on setting a timeline goal…more on developing all of the core fundamentals to prove bankability, which is our number one target. That includes durability and reliability over a timeframe that is significant for financing. And so we’re doing work within the company and partners to build those proof points and develop the models that can be used for energy yield analysis and that are confirmed by time in the field.”

Merfeld was speaking ahead of our PV CellTech USA conference in California next week, where she will take part in a panel discussing the impacts of recent policy developments in the US on PV manufacturing.

Qcells is nearing completion of its new facility at Cartersville, Georgia, where for the first time it will have US-based ingot, wafer, cell and module manufacturing under one roof.

Merfeld said that despite recent shifts in federal policy support in the US, she was still confident in the long-term prospects for solar because of the country’s rapidly growing demand for power.

“The economics and the fundamentals [are] inherently tilted in our favour in that solar is the cheapest, fastest, easiest form of electricity with the best financial returns,” Merfeld said. “I feel like that’s helped buoy us a bit through all the changes, because that fundamental market truth hasn’t been impacted by policy. It can’t be.”

To read the interview in full, click here (subscription required). For further details on PV CellTech USA, click here. PV Tech readers can enjoy a 20% discount on conference registration using the code PVTech20.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, celltechusa, europe, perovskite, PV Celltech usa, Qcells, solar pv, tandem, us

