Qcells heralds ‘breakthrough’ in tandem module durability

“To Qcells’ knowledge, this is the first report of tandem modules passing these stress tests, considering tandem-specific restrictions on power measurement, so this is truly a pivotal moment for tandem solar technology,” said Danielle Merfeld, global chief technology officer at Qcells. “Qcells’ breakthrough marks a critical step towards commercial readiness.”

Excitement about the theoretical efficiency gains offered by combining perovskite and silicon-based PV technologies has long been tempered by persistent reliability and durability concerns.

Following on from a world-record efficiency for a commercially scalable perovskite/silicon tandem cell in December 2024, Qcells said the latest “milestone” in durability advanced tandem technology towards “real-world commercial deployment”.

Qcells’ tandem module is a two-terminal device, featuring the company’s in-house developed perovskite technology as a top cell and its Q.ANTUM silicon technology as a bottom cell.

The company said the module had passed the most critical stress tests for solar cell reliability according to international standards IEC 61215-2:2021 and UL 61215-2:2021. These include UV preconditioning at 15kWh/m2, 200 thermal cycles, 10 humidity-freeze cycles and 1,000 hours of damp heat testing.

“The tested cells and modules are typical devices from our R&D pilot line in Germany and have been fabricated by exclusively using processes that are feasible for mass production,” said Fabian Fertig, head of tandem R&D at Qcells Germany. “This result is laying the groundwork for future commercialisation of this exciting technology.”

