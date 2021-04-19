Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Photon Energy grows IPP portfolio, benefits from ‘pivotal year’ in Australia

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects

Latest

Photon Energy grows IPP portfolio, benefits from ‘pivotal year’ in Australia

News

US Interior secretary revokes Trump-era energy policies to aid renewables transition

News

Xinte Energy rushing 20,000MT expansion at Xinjiang polysilicon plant

News

JA Solar founder and chairman back at the helm

News

South Australia signs emissions reduction deal with federal government

News

Solar industry nears ‘crisis’ amidst material shortages

News

LONGi continues green hydrogen push with Sinopec agreement

News

First Solar touts its ‘CuRe’ technology delivering module degradation rates of only 0.2% per year

News

Utilities slam proposed Texas laws that would shift ‘significant’ costs onto solar projects

News

FERC announces grid workshop, proposes transmission incentive shake-up

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A rooftop solar system in Sydney, Australia. Image: Photon Energy.

Photon Energy has reached more than 420MWp of PV projects under development, as the Netherlands-based renewables company weathered the impacts of COVID-19 on its financial performance last year.

During 2021, the firm built PV projects with a combined capacity of 23MWp in Hungary, bringing its independent power producer (IPP) portfolio to 74.7MWp, while its operations and maintenance unit has now reached more than 300MWp of solar assets under management globally.

The company’s largest three markets in terms of owned solar projects are Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. It was Australia, however, where the firm enjoyed a “pivotal year”, thanks in part to the completion of construction at its first utility-scale power plants, which have a combined capacity of 14.6MWp and are located in New South Wales.

Last year also saw Photon Energy acquire a minority interest in RayGen, a Melbourne-based start-up that has developed a novel way of combining PV, concentrated solar power and thermal energy storage.

Photon closed 2020 with revenues of €28.3 million (US$33 million), a 6.3% decrease year-on-year, while EBITDA was up 6.3% to €8.4 million. CEO Georg Hotar said the company’s achievements in 2020 “stand as a testament to our ability to thrive despite unpredictable circumstances, and I look into 2021 and beyond with utmost confidence in our significant growth”.

This year will see the company develop and construct new solar projects in markets such Hungary, Poland, Romania and Australia. The firm also revealed it has been accepted by the Australian Energy Market Operator as a small generation aggregator, enabling it to aggregate small generators up to 5MWp, and in some cases up to 30MWp, and sell energy directly into Australia’s National Energy Market without the need to contract with an energy retailer. The company said this will enable it to create long-term recurring revenue streams.

Also in Australia, Photon has carried out an exchange of project rights with its development partner in the country, Canadian Solar. As a result, Photon will continue developing the 160MWp Maryvale plant in New South Wales with an increased 65% stake in the project, while further development of Gunning Solar Farm and Suntop 2 Solar Farm will be handled by Canadian Solar.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
australia, canadian solar, company results, covid-19, eastern europe, financial results, hungary, ipp, operations and maintenance, photon energy

Read Next

South Australia signs emissions reduction deal with federal government

April 19, 2021
South Australia has struck a AU$1.08 billion (US$840 million) energy and emissions reduction agreement with Australia’s federal government.

Power Factors acquires Greenbyte in renewables software tie-up

April 15, 2021
Renewable energy software providers Power Factors and Greenbyte have joined forces, creating an entity that supports more than 75GW of solar, wind and energy storage assets globally.

Pattern Energy, Talen create JV to develop 1.4GW of solar and wind

April 15, 2021
Renewables firm Pattern Energy has formed a joint venture (JV) with independent power producer Talen Energy that will develop 1.4GW of utility-scale solar and wind projects in the US over the next five years.

Catalyze acquires C&I solar developer PermaCity to reach pipeline of more than 2GW

April 13, 2021
US independent power producer Catalyze has expanded its project pipeline to more than 2GW through the acquisition of commercial and industrial (C&I) solar developer PermaCity.

JinkoSolar provides wide range product shipments guidance for 2021

April 13, 2021
Major ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JinkoSolar has guided 2021 total product shipments (wafers, solar cells and modules) to be in the range of 25GW to 30GW.

Canadian Solar starts mass production of 210mm, 600W+ module line

April 12, 2021
Canadian Solar has started mass production of its large-wafer size solar modules, boasting power outputs of up to 665W.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

First Solar touts its ‘CuRe’ technology delivering module degradation rates of only 0.2% per year

News

Maxeon to launch share offering to finance expansions, R&D

News

JinkoSolar provides wide range product shipments guidance for 2021

News

European solar returns continue to fall, but can banks, governments and grids ease risk concerns?

News

How is JinkoSolar transforming its manufacturing business model?

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 - 4:30 PM CET

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021