News

Photon Energy posts record revenue, eyes merchant solar opportunities

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Europe, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Photon Energy posts record revenue, eyes merchant solar opportunities

News

Germany to accelerate solar PV deployment on agricultural land

News

Spanish solar companies pen strategic partnership to co-develop 300MW+ of solar PV in Italy

News

PJM advances efforts to clear renewables backlog with interconnection reform process

News

SOLEK forms deal with BlackRock to build up to 200MW of solar in Chile

News

CPUC approves plans to add 18.8GW of solar, 15GW of battery storage by 2032

News

Duke Energy to exit coal by 2035, plans US$63bn capex investment over five years

News

Australia’s Fortescue plans renewables hub featuring 3.3GW of solar

News

Solariant Capital, Daiwa unit partner to develop US solar and storage pipeline

News

Silicon Ranch selects Black & Veatch to build 125MW project in Georgia

News
An operational PV plant from Photon in Hungary. Image: Photon Energy Group.

Solar project developer and asset owner Photon Energy Group saw its revenue reach a new high last year thanks to the sale of electricity from its growing portfolio of PV plants.

Netherlands-headquartered Photon posted 2021 revenue of €36.4 million (US$41.1 million), a 29% increase year-on-year, with its portfolio now consisting of 90.5MWp of solar plants across four markets: the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Australia. EBITDA grew 14% to €9.6 million.

In December, the company connected a 1.4MWp solar project in Hungary, the firm’s first European power plant to sell electricity on a merchant basis.

Given the growth in electricity prices across Europe, Photon said selling electricity into the market “is a core part of our strategy, and we believe that this is the right way of building and operating power plants going forward”.

In Q4, Photon secured a 1,200-hectare site in South Australia that it will use to build a 300MW solar plant featuring 3.6GWh of energy storage based on technology from RayGen, a Melbourne-based start-up that Photon acquired a minority interest in back in 2020.

In terms of project development in Europe, Photon last year more than doubled its pipeline in Hungary, Poland and Romania to 490MWp.

The company said while its focus for growth will be on expanding PV capacity in Australia, Hungary, Poland and Romania, it is also investigating further markets in Central Europe, Central and South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Alongside solar development and generation, the group has another major business line, Photon Water, which provides clean water solutions.

Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy Group, said the firm is looking to grow its behind-the-meter solar business, providing commercial customers solutions offered by Photon Water, adding: “This fits perfectly with our strategy to combine renewable energy and clean water in solutions for users of both.”

australia, company results, financial results, hungary, independent power producer, merchant solar, photon energy

