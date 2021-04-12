Solar Media
News

PODCAST: Floating solar riding the crest of a wave and the rise of long-duration energy storage

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects

Latest

PODCAST: Floating solar riding the crest of a wave and the rise of long-duration energy storage

News

How is JinkoSolar transforming its manufacturing business model?

Editors' Blog

US solar and wind acceleration ‘not enough’ to meet Biden’s climate targets

News

LONGi secures module supply deal for 190MW of projects in Malaysia

News

Spanish IPP Opdenergy aims to raise €400m in initial public offering

News

New Chinese policy proposal plots phase out of national solar subsidies

News

California EPC provider Sunworks buys installer Solcius for US$51.8 million

News

Green hydrogen to be cheaper than natural gas by 2050

News

US Treasury to raid fossil fuel subsidies to pay for ITC extensions, other clean programmes

News

India approves PLI solar manufacturing scheme

A 102MW floating PV project in a coal mine subsidence area of China’s Anhui Province. Image: Sungrow Floating.

The April 2021 episode of the Solar Media Podcast, sponsored by Honeywell, is now available to stream, featuring lessons from Asia on how to push floating solar forward.

Liam Stoker, Andy Colthorpe and Jules Scully also discuss the continued rise of long-duration energy storage, as technology and policy evolve to meet growing demand for greater grid flexibility, and there’s talk of both solar curtailment in Vietnam and Great Britain’s great green grid.

The podcast can be streamed below:

<iframe src="https://anchor.fm/solar-media/embed/episodes/Solar-Media-Cast-The-rise-of-long-duration-energy-storage-and-lessons-on-floating-solar-from-Asia-eunurf" height="102px" width="400px" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></iframe>

Alternatively, you can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the Solar Media Editor’s Channel, which is now on all popular audio channels, including;

This episode of the Solar Media Podcast is brought to you by Honeywell.

EBRD finances 12.9MW floating solar project in Albania

April 6, 2021
A 12.9MW floating PV plant is set to be deployed at a hydropower reservoir in Albania thanks to a loan provided by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Scatec eyes partnerships with Indian PV developers as part of expansion into country

April 1, 2021
Norwegian independent power producer Scatec is looking to collaborate with project developers in India as part of efforts to gain a foothold in the country’s burgeoning solar sector.

Ocean Sun inks deal to deploy utility-scale floating PV plants in Greece and Cyprus

March 31, 2021
Norwegian company Ocean Sun has signed an agreement to provide its floating solar technology for utility-scale floating PV projects in Greece and Cyprus.

DNV publishes world’s first best practice guide for floating solar projects

March 31, 2021
DNV has released the world’s first recommended practice (RP) for floating solar projects to help reduce risks for developers and increase investor confidence in the segment.
Inside JA Solar’s 40GW PV module assembly production plans for 2021

March 30, 2021
In exclusive analysis for PV Tech Premium subscribers, Mark Osborne scrutinises JA Solar's plans to have 40GW of module assembly capacity by the end of this year, and how it reached that capacity.

New floating solar study demonstrates water quality improvements

March 25, 2021
A new study in the UK has found that floating solar installations may help to reduce the impact of climate change on rivers and lakes and help preserve water quality, but more research is needed.

