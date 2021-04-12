PODCAST: Floating solar riding the crest of a wave and the rise of long-duration energy storage

A 102MW floating PV project in a coal mine subsidence area of China’s Anhui Province. Image: Sungrow Floating.

The April 2021 episode of the Solar Media Podcast, sponsored by Honeywell, is now available to stream, featuring lessons from Asia on how to push floating solar forward.

Liam Stoker, Andy Colthorpe and Jules Scully also discuss the continued rise of long-duration energy storage, as technology and policy evolve to meet growing demand for greater grid flexibility, and there’s talk of both solar curtailment in Vietnam and Great Britain’s great green grid.

The podcast can be streamed below:

