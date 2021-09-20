PODCAST: The changing shape of US solar explained, Europe’s power markets go haywire

A petition to extend anti-dumping and countervailing duties to subsidiaries of some of the solar industry’s largest suppliers across Southeast Asia threatens to disrupt the supply of modules to the US. Image: Luke Price/Flickr.

The US solar policy landscape is shifting at breakneck speed, with new incentives and trade tariffs promising to alter the shape of the industry for the coming decade. Luckily Andy Colthorpe and Liam Stoker are here to decipher the changes in the September 2021 episode of the Solar Media Podcast.

There’s also talk of an increasing flow of investment and M&A deals in the energy storage space, while Liam and Andy also explore recent power price volatility that has skyrocketed across much of Europe of late.

You can stream the podcast below:

Alternatively, you can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the Solar Media Editor’s Channel, which is now on all popular audio channels, including;