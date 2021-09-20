Solar Media
News

PODCAST: The changing shape of US solar explained, Europe's power markets go haywire

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

PODCAST: The changing shape of US solar explained, Europe's power markets go haywire

News

BP, ADNOC and Masdar team up in multi-billion dollar investment deal for clean and low carbon energy

News

Dominion Energy Virginia proposes 15 new projects with a combined capacity of 1GW

News

Ørsted appoints new CEO of onshore business

News

Thailand’s ‘largest’ floating solar project comes online

News

High energy demand and favourable governance are making Brazil a solar hotspot, say investors and analysts

News

Vistra plotting solar and energy storage at coal sites following Illinois climate act

News

Amp Energy closes financing for 120MW solar project in New South Wales

News

Solar deployment to reach 191GW in 2021 but fall far short of 2030 ambitions, BloombergNEF says

News

Australia backs measures to improve integrity of rooftop solar sector

News
A petition to extend anti-dumping and countervailing duties to subsidiaries of some of the solar industry’s largest suppliers across Southeast Asia threatens to disrupt the supply of modules to the US. Image: Luke Price/Flickr.

The US solar policy landscape is shifting at breakneck speed, with new incentives and trade tariffs promising to alter the shape of the industry for the coming decade. Luckily Andy Colthorpe and Liam Stoker are here to decipher the changes in the September 2021 episode of the Solar Media Podcast.

There’s also talk of an increasing flow of investment and M&A deals in the energy storage space, while Liam and Andy also explore recent power price volatility that has skyrocketed across much of Europe of late.

You can stream the podcast below:

Alternatively, you can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the Solar Media Editor’s Channel, which is now on all popular audio channels, including;

anti dumping, jinkosolar, jon ossoff, longi solar, manufacturing, podcast, power pricing, section 201, SEMA, solar media podcast, us solar, volatility

Read Next

Babcock & Wilcox to enter US solar market with acquisition of Fosler Construction

September 16, 2021
Energy engineering firm Babcock & Wilcox is to enter the US solar market through the acquisition of a majority stake in Illinois-based solar contractor Fosler Construction.

Silfab Solar secures investment to support US module manufacturing expansion

September 16, 2021
North American module manufacturer Silfab Solar has received an investment led by private equity firm ARC Financial Corp to help scale up its US PV production footprint.

JinkoSolar acknowledges US shipment issues as it upgrades module capacity forecast, eyes n-type expansion

September 15, 2021
Leading ‘Solar Module Super League’ manufacturer JinkoSolar has said it is addressing the reliability of shipments to the US market, while also upgrading its module capacity forecast for this year and teasing an expansion of n-type cell capacity.

Energy Wyze launches AI-backed tool to automate solar sales process

September 14, 2021
Energy Wyze has launched a new technology which facilitates automated booking and lead generation services for the residential solar market.
PV Tech Premium

ANALYSIS: What the DOE’s Solar Futures Study can teach us about PV’s next steps

September 13, 2021
Following the release of the US Department’s Solar Futures Study, Liam Stoker assesses the downstream and upstream trends that must be realised for US solar to fulfil its potential.

Businesses stress urgency for Congress to accelerate US solar through federal policy

September 9, 2021
A letter co-signed by more than 750 US organisations has called on US Congress to push through policies to significantly ramp up renewables deployment in the country.

