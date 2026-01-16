Polar Racking secures first Australian contract with 240MW Maryvale solar-plus-storage site

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

The project is also set to become one of Australia’s first large-scale DC-coupled solar and storage projects. This configuration offers several advantages over traditional AC-coupled systems, including improved efficiency, reduced equipment costs and enhanced flexibility in energy dispatch.

Polar Racking supplied foundation solutions for the utility-scale development. PCL Construction has been appointed as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor for the project.

Meanwhile, TrinaSolar will supply the solar PV technology, while Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) will provide the battery storage system. Spanish inverter manufacturer Ingeteam will also supply its products to the project.

Vishal Lala, CEO and founder of Polar Racking, described the project as a strategic milestone for the company’s international expansion.

“This project marks our first step into the Australian market,” Lala said.

“Foundations play a key role in constructability and long-term performance, and we’re pleased to support PCL Solar on this project. With worldwide manufacturing and engineering capabilities, we’re able to deliver all types of solar mounting solutions globally.”

The Maryvale project includes the installation of up to 400,000 solar modules mounted on single-axis trackers across approximately 350-360 hectares, with a grid export capacity of 172MW. Annual generation is expected to reach approximately 521,250,000kWh.

Malaysian clean energy solutions company Gentari Renewables confirmed it had broken ground on the Maryvale solar-plus-storage project in August 2025. Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) Services also inked a long-term energy service agreement (LTESA) in 2024 to secure green energy from the project.

Substation energisation for the project is scheduled for mid-2026, with full commercial operations expected by early 2027.

Polar Racking said it leveraged its global manufacturing capabilities to support the Australian deployment. The company manufactures and supplies foundation and mounting solutions for utility-scale and commercial solar projects across multiple continents.

Australia’s solar PV sector gets off to a hot start in 2026

Australia’s solar sector has reached over 43GW of total installed capacity, with continued expansion across utility-scale and distributed generation segments.

The country’s renewable energy pipeline includes several major developments, including Synergy’s 2GW wind, solar and battery storage project in Western Australia, which received regulatory approval for development in the state’s Mid West region.

Australia’s renewable energy sector continues attracting international suppliers and developers, with local manufacturing initiatives also gaining momentum. Stellar PV recently unveiled plans for a 2GW Australian ingot and wafer facility, proposing to establish domestic solar manufacturing capacity to serve regional demand.

The Victorian market has also seen significant activity, with Gamuda Australia leading the early contractor involvement phase of the 450MW Yanara solar-plus-storage project, demonstrating continued investment in large-scale renewable energy infrastructure across multiple Australian states.