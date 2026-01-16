Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Polar Racking secures first Australian contract with 240MW Maryvale solar-plus-storage site

By George Heynes
January 16, 2026
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Polar Racking secures first Australian contract with 240MW Maryvale solar-plus-storage site

News

EU’s delayed cybersecurity review could have big implications for solar

Features, Editors' Blog

Enphase starts shipping GaN commercial microinverter

News

Neoen, SaskPower sign PPA for 157MW Mino Giizis solar project in Canada

News

EBRD backs 300MW of Masdar solar and energy storage in Uzbekistan

News

Origis Energy completes second phase of 300MW solar PV portfolio in Florida

News

Solar dominated renewables workforce in 2024 – IRENA

News

Lightsource bp, Toyota sign virtual PPA for 231MW Jones City 2 solar PV farm

News

US court rules DOE cancellation of US$7.5 billion of clean energy grants unlawful

News

DNV: MENA to add 860GW new solar PV by 2040

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Ingeteam has also supplied its products for the Maryvaler solar-plus-storage project (pictured. Image: Ingeteam.

Canada-based solar mounting systems provider Polar Racking has entered the Australian market through its involvement in the 240MW Maryvale solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, marking the company’s first project deployment in the country.

The Maryvale project, located approximately 12km northwest of Wellington in the Central West Renewable Energy Zone (REZ), combines solar generation with a 172MW/409MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The project is also set to become one of Australia’s first large-scale DC-coupled solar and storage projects. This configuration offers several advantages over traditional AC-coupled systems, including improved efficiency, reduced equipment costs and enhanced flexibility in energy dispatch.

Polar Racking supplied foundation solutions for the utility-scale development. PCL Construction has been appointed as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor for the project.

Meanwhile, TrinaSolar will supply the solar PV technology, while Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) will provide the battery storage system. Spanish inverter manufacturer Ingeteam will also supply its products to the project.

Vishal Lala, CEO and founder of Polar Racking, described the project as a strategic milestone for the company’s international expansion.

“This project marks our first step into the Australian market,” Lala said.

“Foundations play a key role in constructability and long-term performance, and we’re pleased to support PCL Solar on this project. With worldwide manufacturing and engineering capabilities, we’re able to deliver all types of solar mounting solutions globally.”

The Maryvale project includes the installation of up to 400,000 solar modules mounted on single-axis trackers across approximately 350-360 hectares, with a grid export capacity of 172MW. Annual generation is expected to reach approximately 521,250,000kWh.

Malaysian clean energy solutions company Gentari Renewables confirmed it had broken ground on the Maryvale solar-plus-storage project in August 2025. Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) Services also inked a long-term energy service agreement (LTESA) in 2024 to secure green energy from the project.

Substation energisation for the project is scheduled for mid-2026, with full commercial operations expected by early 2027.

Polar Racking said it leveraged its global manufacturing capabilities to support the Australian deployment. The company manufactures and supplies foundation and mounting solutions for utility-scale and commercial solar projects across multiple continents.

Australia’s solar PV sector gets off to a hot start in 2026

Australia’s solar sector has reached over 43GW of total installed capacity, with continued expansion across utility-scale and distributed generation segments.

The country’s renewable energy pipeline includes several major developments, including Synergy’s 2GW wind, solar and battery storage project in Western Australia, which received regulatory approval for development in the state’s Mid West region.

Australia’s renewable energy sector continues attracting international suppliers and developers, with local manufacturing initiatives also gaining momentum. Stellar PV recently unveiled plans for a 2GW Australian ingot and wafer facility, proposing to establish domestic solar manufacturing capacity to serve regional demand.

The Victorian market has also seen significant activity, with Gamuda Australia leading the early contractor involvement phase of the 450MW Yanara solar-plus-storage project, demonstrating continued investment in large-scale renewable energy infrastructure across multiple Australian states.

australia, DC-coupled, energy storage, Gentari, mounting, mounting systems, new south wales, Polar Racking, pv power plants, racking, solar pv, solar-plus-storage

Read Next

Image: Flickr
Premium

EU’s delayed cybersecurity review could have big implications for solar

January 15, 2026
Analysis: Expected changes to the EU’s cybersecurity laws that could have significant implications for the continent’s solar industry have been delayed, reportedly due to disagreement between officials and member states over how far they should go.
Epnhase IQ9N-3P

Enphase starts shipping GaN commercial microinverter

January 15, 2026
Enphase has begun US shipments of its new IQ9N-3P three-phase gallium nitride-based microinverter aimed at commercial rooftops.
masdar

EBRD backs 300MW of Masdar solar and energy storage in Uzbekistan

January 15, 2026
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will invest almost US$200 million in a 300MW/75MWh solar-plus-storage project in Uzbekistan.
A First Solar project.

Solar dominated renewables workforce in 2024 – IRENA

January 14, 2026
Solar dominated employment in the renewable energy sector in 2024, accounting for over 40% of the global renewables workforce, the most of any sector.
MENA region to have the highest renewable capacity growth between 2024 to 2040 - DNV

DNV: MENA to add 860GW new solar PV by 2040

January 14, 2026
DNV has forecast that the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region will add 860GW of new solar PV by 2040.
Image from Eging PV
Premium

Eging PV’s struggles reflect profitability challenges for Chinese solar producers

January 14, 2026
Analysis: As Eging PV comes under pressure to repay investment in an incomplete manufacturing facility, China’s solar manufacturers face an uphill struggle to put recent challenges behind them.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US court rules DOE cancellation of US$7.5 billion of clean energy grants unlawful

News

Enphase starts shipping GaN commercial microinverter

News

Solar dominated renewables workforce in 2024 – IRENA

News

Eging PV’s struggles reflect profitability challenges for Chinese solar producers

Features, Editors' Blog

China’s Ministry of Finance to remove export tax rebates for solar PV products in April 2026

News

EU’s delayed cybersecurity review could have big implications for solar

Features, Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain