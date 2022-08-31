Polish EPC Electrum Solutions using Huawei inverters to boost energy yield, reliability

Electrum claims to be the first supplier in the market to use Huawei SUN2000-215KTL-H0 chain inverters to build a power compensation system. Image: Huawei

Polish engineering company Electrum Solutions has deployed Huawei SUN2000 series string inverters in its latest PV projects, which it says significantly increases energy yield and ensures the optimal operation of the solar plants.

The smart string inverter series offers several options for commercial and utility-scale projects, with Electrum using these alongside its own proprietary EMACS Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) system.

“EMACS combines the advantages of a classic SCADA system, Internet of Things (IoT) platform and microgrid modelling system with business intelligence software,” commented Michal Gryc, Electrum systems engineer.

In conjunction with its EMACS software, Electrum, which has already completed 49 PV projects on a turnkey basis, with a total capacity of 49MW, is using Huawei’s SUN2000 chain string inverters to build a dynamic reactive power compensation system.

In the classical compensation system scenario, the generation of reactive power to the grid is levelled only at a constant level, Electrum said, adding that a static arrangement may not be sufficient and above-normal reactive power consumption translates directly into penalties for exceeding the reactive power consumption limit.

Electrum claims to be the first supplier in the market to use Huawei SUN2000-215KTL-H0 chain inverters to build a power compensation system. By using additional components that allow the inverters to operate without installed DC circuits, it is possible to build a reliable dynamic compensation system that allows reactive power regulation at the point of connection, the company says.