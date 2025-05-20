Subscribe To Premium
SOLV Energy to build 6GW of solar and storage assets in the US

By JP Casey
India solar PV additions decrease in Q1 2025 to 6.7GW

Doral secures US$1.3 billion financing for 900MW Mammoth solar PV project in Indiana

Third-party ownership leads C&I, community solar financing in US

300 US PV and energy storage manufacturing facilities in ‘jeopardy’ from IRA changes – SEIA

SEIA describes ‘optimism’ for European solar at Intersolar Europe 2025

‘We want to learn from you’: SEIA on working with European solar at Intersolar 2025

Octopus Australia receives GPS approval for 300MW solar-plus-storage site

Australia: Victoria eyes seven renewable energy zones and 2.7GW of utility-scale solar PV by 2040

India’s Premier Energies plans 2GW wafer line with Sino-American Silicon

The Vikings solar project.
SOLV Energy plans to work Arevon, Clēnera, Sol Systems, NewSun Energy, Enfinity Global and Panamint Capital. with Image: SOLV Energy.

US renewable energy engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor SOLV Energy has announced plans to build more than 6GW of new utility-scale solar and storage capacity in the US.

Unveiled at the American Clean Power Association’s (ACP’s) Clean Power 2025 conference, held this week in Arizona, the portfolio will consist of projects across Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada, Oregon and Texas, owned by developers including Arevon, Clēnera and Sol Systems, all of which have worked with SOLV in the past.

SOLV will also build projects for NewSun Energy, Enfinity Global and Panamint Capital, the first time that the EPC has worked with these companies. It expects to begin construction at the projects this year.

“Demand for energy is continuing to grow rapidly and we are committed to investing in the capabilities our customers need for larger and increasingly complex power projects,” said George Hershman, SOLV CEO, which also announced that it would be “making significant investments” into new hiring and training practices.

There is increasing demand for new workers in the global solar sector, with figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) reporting that, in 2023, solar PV jobs accounted for 44% of all jobs in the global renewable energy industry. The sector also added over two million jobs between 2022 and 2023.

Figures from utility-scale PV database Wiki-Solar report that SOLV is the leading EPC contractor in the US, having built over 13GW of PV capacity as of the third quarter of 2024. Earlier this year, the company acquired California-based drilling contractor Sacramento Drilling, which works in piling and foundation drilling for solar projects, as it has sought to expand its portfolio.

