Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Premium
Features, Editors' Blog

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon supply at an inflection point, with module prices falling to RMB0.65/W

By Carrie Xiao
Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials
Asia & Oceania

Latest

BNZ closes €680 million financing for southern European PV portfolio

News

Low prices and legal support saw ‘record’ 4GW of solar additions in France last year

News

Report: EU must implement policies to define and support ‘nature-inclusive solar’

News

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon supply at an inflection point, with module prices falling to RMB0.65/W

Features, Editors' Blog

JP Morgan, Capital One provide US$260 million for 300MW Arizona solar PV project

News

Gigawatt-scale solar PV project in Queensland, Australia, cleared for construction

News

Gautam Solar to expand module manufacturing capacity to 5GW by April 2025

News

Toyo to build 2GW cell plant in Ethiopia

News

Inside Australia’s Solar Sunshot initiative

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

IRENA: Solar PV is the only technology on track to meet 2030 investment targets

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

On 9 October, the Silicon Industry Branch of the China Nonferrous Industry Association released the latest polysilicon quotations, with recent prices remaining stable.

Among them, the trading price of n-type rod silicon remained at RMB39,000-44,000/ton (US$5,481-6,184), averaged at RMB41,700/ton. The trading price of mono dense material remained at RMB33,000-36,000/ton, averaged at RMB34,500/ton. The trading price of n-type granular silicon remained at RMB36,500-37,500/ton, averaged at RMB37,300/ton.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

According to the Silicon Industry Branch, the main reason for the recent price stability is the inflection point in monthly supply, with a slight increase in polysilicon production and an intensified wait-and-see attitude among downstream buyers. Whether the silicon price will see a new round of increases should be monitored based on the next batch of centralised order signing.

According to statistics, the polysilicon output in September 2024 was 138,000 tons, up 6.36% month-on-month. Power prices in Southwest China have not seen a significant increase, and companies are mainly maintaining stable production, with an expected slight increase of about 5% in silicon production for October.

Wafer prices also continued to run steadily this week, with the average trading price of n-type G10L mono-Si wafers remaining at RMB1.11/piece, at RMB1.26/piece for n-type G12R mono wafers and RMB1.5/piece for n-type G12 mono wafers.

According to the Silicon Industry Branch, the overall wafer supply-demand is satisfying at present. Despite the fact that wafer companies have inventory for less than a month, they are confident prices will remain stable.

It is noted that this week, the operating rate of the two first-tier companies – LONGi and TCL Zhonghuan – remained at 55% and 50% respectively, and the operating rate of integrated enterprises remained between 50% and 60%, and for the rest, between 40% and 70%. According to corporate production statistics, the domestic wafer output in October is expected to be 46-48GW. With the arrival of the peak demand in Q4, there are clear signs of production recovery in wafer manufacturers.

However, looking ahead, it may be difficult to raise prices, and the wafer market is still facing great pressure. According to Infolink’s analysis, due to the fact that the current trading price has not reached the sellers’ expectations, some manufacturers have chosen to temporarily suspend shipments, which also led to the continuous increase in wafer inventory. Companies continued to face difficult shipments amid sluggish market demands.

In the cell sector, it is manifested in a price drop. According to Infolink’s price monitoring, for n-type cells, prices for all sizes remained the same as last week. M10 was averaged at RMB0.27/W, with a price range of RMB0.26-0.28/W. The G12R and G12 were both flat compared to last week, at RMB0.27-0.29/W and RMB0.285-0.29/W respectively.

Infolink said that as manufacturers redoubled their efforts in production cuts in October, the cell segment’s production has become inverted with the module segment. Expecting an overall improved supply-demand balance, cell manufacturers are trying to increase their quotations. However, since module prices have not stopped falling, the price rise in cells is still constrained by the module side. In the short term, the price game between upstream and downstream will continue.

In the past two months, China’s PV installation conditions were not looking good, and the overall installed capacity had also shown a downward trend. As market demand is still sluggish, the overall module price is still declining, and the price of 182mm TOPCon bifacial glass-glass modules has dropped to RMB0.7/W.

Infolink analysis stated that the uncertainty of order receiving in Q4 continues to exert pressure on manufacturers. Infolink’sforecast is that it is difficult for module prices to recover in the short term, and manufacturers’ price competition strategies are becoming more and more aggressive. The prices of Chinese bidding projects continue to fall, and some radical companies temporarily give up their profit demands for the sole purpose of receiving orders. It is not ruled out that the module price will fall below RMB0.7, or even close to RMB0.65 in October.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, china, module prices, polysilicon, PV Price Watch, wafers

Read Next

Image: SunDrive Solar.

Trina Solar, SunDrive ‘combine home-grown innovation with experience’ in Australian solar manufacturing JV

October 14, 2024
Australian PV cell technology startup SunDrive Solar announced today (14 October) a new partnership with Chinese solar manufacturer Trina Solar, which will see a joint venture (JV) established with plans to scale manufacturing opportunities in Australia.
A China Energy Engineering Corporation project.

JinkoSolar, ACWA Power sign 3GW TOPCon module supply deal for Saudi Arabian projects

October 10, 2024
JinkoSolar has signed a supply deal with Saudi Arabian power developer ACWA Power to provide 3GW of TOPCon PV modules.
Runergy offices

Runergy asks US authorities to ‘cancel’ two Trina Solar TOPCon patent claims

October 10, 2024
They relate to the tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon)solar cells used in Runergy and Adani’s products sold in the US and the manufacturing processes for those cells.
solar panels against a sunset

Energy transition faces global headwinds despite solar and storage boom

October 10, 2024
DNV's report shows that 2024 is a landmark year, but the energy transition still faces financial and political headwinds.
Ningxia XN Automation at RE+ 2024.
Sponsored

The US manufacturing sector welcomes new technological innovators

October 8, 2024
PV Tech sat down for a conversation with leading Chinese equipment company Ningxia XN Automation at this year's RE+ event.
A Vikram Solar manufacturing facility.

Avaada to build 5GW TOPCon cell plant in India

October 8, 2024
Once complete, the project is intended to produce 5GW of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells and 3GW of modules.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Gautam Solar to expand module manufacturing capacity to 5GW by April 2025

News

Trina Solar, SunDrive ‘combine home-grown innovation with experience’ in Australian solar manufacturing JV

News

European Patent Office upholds JA Solar complaints as valid in patent infringement lawsuit

News

IRENA: Solar PV is the only technology on track to meet 2030 investment targets

News

Toyo to build 2GW cell plant in Ethiopia

News

Gigawatt-scale solar PV project in Queensland, Australia, cleared for construction

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.