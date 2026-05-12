Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Guest Blog, Features

Poor commercial and technology decisions could undermine the promise of co-located projects

By Daniel Moore-Oats
Projects, Power Plants, Storage
Europe, Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania

Latest

GameChange, Raptor Maps partner on automated solar plant monitoring system

News

Colorado legalises balcony solar, mandates meter collar access

News

Grenergy bags further funding for 342MW/1,034MWh Chile solar-plus-storage

News

China’s Ming Yang secures $14.1 billion, 2.8GW Ethiopia solar investment

News

Poor commercial and technology decisions could undermine the promise of co-located projects

Guest Blog, Features

SEIA appoints former Republican governor as new CEO

News

Iberdrola Australia completes solar module installation at 377MW Broadsound site in Queensland

News

Germany, Great Britain and Bulgaria top Europe’s co-location investment rankings for 2026

News

Trinasolar module factories awarded silver supply chain traceability certificates by SSI

News

Bondada wins US$85 million NTPC solar EPC order in Rajasthan

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The next phase of hybrid deployment will be defined less by hardware and more by commercial, operational, and organisational integration, writes Arenko’s Daniel Moore-Oats. Image: Unsplash.

Sharing is caring – but anyone who’s shared a bathroom, a desk, or a grid connection knows that success depends on finding smart ways to avoid stepping on one another’s toes.

Co-locating solar or wind with battery energy storage systems (BESS) is widely seen as a great opportunity to maximise grid efficiency, reduce curtailment and unlock extra revenue whilst managing value capture risk. However, as projects scale across the UK and other mature renewables markets, early examples are beginning to reveal where misaligned commercial structures and technology decisions can lead to unintended consequences.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Coordinating the operation of BESS alongside co-located renewables assets is difficult. Getting the commercial structures right – and deploying the appropriate technology – is therefore a crucial part of a co-location strategy. If these elements are poorly executed, the consequences can be significant. At worst, they create real system inefficiencies (with those costs ultimately borne by the consumer). At best, they simply reduce the overall performance of the site.

Early projects are offering valuable lessons for asset owners and developers, giving them a chance to refine their approaches. In our conversations with hybrid project stakeholders, two key questions are consistently emerging:

  1. What is the right optimisation strategy for co-located sites?
  2. How do you optimally operate co-located sites around contested grid connections?

When optimisation isn’t aligned

Many co-located projects today are structured as two independent assets rather than a single integrated system. This is particularly common in retrofit scenarios, where a battery is added to an existing wind or solar site. The generation asset is usually governed by long-term agreements such as PPAs or CfDs, and the battery is often layered on top, optimised for short-term trading and flexibility revenues.

This strategy is rational, but it can create tension, especially in constrained grid environments where co-located assets share a single grid connection and export capacity is finite. Under this strategy, decisions about capacity allocation can be contested during periods of high renewables generation, and the commercial structures can often govern the outcome.

An example Arenko saw at one hybrid site was where the renewable generation asset was being curtailed to accommodate battery operation. In this case, the analysis showed that instantaneous curtailment reached between 32% – 38%. While it is not possible to quantify the exact volume of energy lost, since it represents generation that never occurred, it nonetheless reflects real, foregone renewable output.

Under these strategies, where separate entities manage the renewables generation and storage assets, and in this case with the battery being prioritised, compensation mechanisms can also be triggered when one asset impacts the other’s revenue. This reflects both system-level and operational inefficiencies.

This ‘Conway’s Law’ – where systems mirror the communication structures of the organisations that build them – leads to a fragmented approach to hybrid asset management where decisions are made in isolation based on asset, departmental or individual organisational goals instead of considering whole-site performance.

The answer is well aligned incentives and clear responsibilities, which is even more important when relying on specialist third-party optimisers. If these don’t exist, no amount of technology will be able to solve inefficiencies that are baked into the system.

The role of a ‘digital backbone’

On the assumption that whole-site optimisation has been enabled via the commercial structures in place, the next challenge to address is a technological one.

The fragmentation between the different assets is reinforced by disconnected technology stacks, inconsistent data, and multiple ‘sources of truth,’ limiting operational performance across both assets and how they work together. These dynamics are not inherent to co-location – they are the result of how the systems are structured and the technology that connects them.

This is where a strong ‘digital backbone’ becomes essential.

Owners and operators of complex hybrid assets require a unified data layer across forecasting, optimisation, trading, and asset control – bringing together all parts of the system into a single, coherent framework. Rather than relying on multiple ‘sources of truth,’ bringing all of this into one platform enables consistent, real-time decision-making based on a complete view of the whole site’s performance.

Figure 1: Arenko’s Nimbus platform provides a unified view of co-located wind and BESS assets. The red line tracks total scheduled power, optimised across Wholesale, BM, and DR HF markets while adhering to real-time grid power limits. It visualises how different revenue streams and physical constraints are balanced over a 24-hour period.

With this in place, decisions about whether to export renewable energy, store it, or trade it across markets, can be made dynamically – based on prices, forecasts, and system conditions – while optimising for whole-site value rather than individual asset performance.

In this sense, integrated software platforms like Arenko’s Nimbus will be critical for aligning optimisation and incentives in practice.

What ‘good’ co-location looks like

Encouragingly, we’re now seeing a shift in mindset among our clients toward whole-site optimisation, where co-located assets are optimised as a single system and constraints can be actively managed rather than contested.

At a UK solar site co-located with BESS, our Nimbus platform increased grid connection utilisation from 8% to 29%, with export availability around 83%. Coordinating battery storage with predictable daytime generation peaks allows the system to capture value that would otherwise be lost under fragmented optimisation strategies.

Similar patterns are emerging across wind and battery co-location, where coordinated optimisation can reduce unnecessary curtailment and improve overall revenue capture. The most effective approach we’ve seen is to have a single party responsible for end-to-end optimisation, and failing that, highly integrated (ideally one) digital platforms that operate across the site.

At a minimum, ‘good’ co-location means:

  • Aligning incentives across generation and storage
  • Structuring contracts to prioritise whole-site performance
  • Ensuring that there is a coherent and integrated digital strategy that operates across all assets

Ultimately, developers and owners entering the co-location space must design commercial and technology structures from a whole-system perspective, rather than optimising each asset independently.

Really positive signs — with room for improvement

Co-located projects are already delivering significant value – increasing grid connection utilisation, unlocking new revenue streams, and supporting system flexibility. In many cases, projects are meeting or exceeding investment expectations.

However, as the market matures, the next phase of hybrid deployment will be defined less by hardware and more by commercial, operational, and organisational integration.

For asset owners, developers, and investors, our message is simple: develop a commercial and technology strategy that is based on whole-site optimisation. This is what will determine whether hybrid projects simply function or deliver on their full potential.

Future articles in this series will build on these themes, examining why co-located PV and storage is emerging as the only truly dispatchable renewables configuration, and how evolving policy frameworks, real-time data integration, and automation are reshaping optimisation strategies and whole-site performance.

Daniel Moore-Oats is Director of Product at renewables optimisation services company Arenko.

arenko, asset optimisation, bess, Co-location, optimisation

Read Next

The BNRG Group's David Maguire.
Premium

‘Stable’ Irish renewable market has space for PPAs and CfDs

May 7, 2026
The Irish renewable energy market is 'stable, with a regular cadence of activity,' according to the BNRG Group's David Maguire.
Solar panels owned by Excelsior Energy Capital.

Lydian Energy acquires Hanwha Renewables’ 1.5GW solar PV, BESS North America portfolio

April 22, 2026
Independent power producer Lydian Energy has acquired a 1.5GW solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) portfolio in North America.
Image: Amazon.

Amazon signs first solar-plus-storage PPAs in Australia to power AI expansion

April 16, 2026
Tech giant Amazon has announced nine new renewable energy power purchase agreements (PPAs) in Australia totalling 430MW, with eight projects featuring solar generation co-located with BESS.
55209374834_c688a0e41c_c

European solar must ‘embrace volatility’ (and energy storage)

April 15, 2026
European renewables developers need to embrace volatility and change in the face of ongoing global shifts, according to speakers at the SolarPLUS Europe conference in Milan, Italy this morning.
The proposed IAA framework needs to be strengthened to make the legislation an effective tool for building resilient clean energy supply chains., said ESMC. Credit: Glyn Lowe via Flickr.

‘Europe’s solar market is being shaped by co-location, regulation and growing tension’

April 10, 2026
Q&A: Sarah Montgomery, founder & CEO of Infyos, gives her take on the rise of co-location and growing tension in Europe's solar market.
The portfolio includes the 140 MWp Cocales and 60 MWp La Hulera solar PV projects. Image: Ecoener.

Ecoener secures PPAs for 200 MWp of solar projects in Guatemala

March 31, 2026
Ecoener has secured 15-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) to build two solar PV projects totalling 200 MWp in Guatemala.
Newsletter

Most Read

JinkoSolar sells 75% majority stake in US manufacturing business

News

Aboriginal-led energy group closes financing on 150MW Jinbi solar plant in Western Australia

News

Germany, Great Britain and Bulgaria top Europe’s co-location investment rankings for 2026

News

Trinasolar module factories awarded silver supply chain traceability certificates by SSI

News

Premium PV module prices rise in Europe despite softer April demand

News

Iberdrola Australia completes solar module installation at 377MW Broadsound site in Queensland

News

Upcoming Events

RE+ Portugal 2026

Solar Media Events
May 20, 2026
Porto, Portugal

Vertex G3: Next-generation innovation for Lower LCOE and Higher Yield

Upcoming Webinars
May 27, 2026
9am BST / 10am CEST

Vertex N G3: Next-generation innovation for Lower LCOE and Higher Yield

Upcoming Webinars
May 27, 2026
9am BST / 10am CEST

SNEC PV POWER & ES EXPO 2026

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 3, 2026
National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA