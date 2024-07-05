PowerField commissions Netherlands’ ‘largest’ co-located BESS at PV site

Dutch independent power producer (IPP) PowerField has put a 52MWh BESS at a PV plant into operation, co-located with a 28MWp solar PV plant, which the company claims is the largest such site in the Netherlands.
The company is aiming to have 1GWp of solar and 2GWh of energy storage in the Netherlands by 2028, alongside EV charging points via subsidiary PowerGo.
The solar and storage project in Wannepervee combines 28MWp of solar with a 52MWh BESS. It is developing a 12MWh project near another of its solar PV plants, in Emmen.
Grid operator Enexis and PowerField have agreed a time-bound contract for the projects in Wanneperveen and Emmen, whereby PowerField will have flexible access to the electricity grid when transport capacity is available. At times when there is insufficient grid capacity available, the BESS stores the electricity generated by the PV plants.
It comes amidst the Dutch government announcing grants for co-located projects starting in January 2025, as reported recently by our sister site Energy-Storage.news. The original, full version of this story can be read at Energy-storage.news.