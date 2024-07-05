PowerField commissions Netherlands’ ‘largest’ co-located BESS at PV site

The solar and storage project in Wannepervee combines 28MWp of solar with a 52MWh BESS. Image: Vattenfall

Dutch independent power producer (IPP) PowerField has put a 52MWh BESS at a PV plant into operation, co-located with a 28MWp solar PV plant, which the company claims is the largest such site in the Netherlands.

The company is aiming to have 1GWp of solar and 2GWh of energy storage in the Netherlands by 2028, alongside EV charging points via subsidiary PowerGo.