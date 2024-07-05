Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

PowerField commissions Netherlands’ ‘largest’ co-located BESS at PV site

By Cameron Murray
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Europe

Latest

PowerField commissions Netherlands’ ‘largest’ co-located BESS at PV site

News

Peak Energy signs MOU for 50MW Korean rooftop PV portfolio

News

Germany generates “record” share of renewable energy in first half of 2024

News

Why inadequate grid infrastructure is causing delays in Indian renewables projects

Features, Featured Articles

Albanese government unveils ‘Future Made in Australia Bill 2024’ with eyes to bolster solar

News

SolarDuck, RWE install offshore PV pilot in Dutch North Sea

News

Jakson Green inks 400MW PPA with India’s NHCP

News

‘We expect the market will find balance’: JA Solar on supply and demand, pricing and European growth

Interviews

Western Australia tender for 500MW dispatchable renewables under Capacity Investment Scheme launched

News

‘As powerful as the oil and gas industry’: Sonia Dunlop on the growth of solar and the GSC

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The solar and storage project in Wannepervee combines 28MWp of solar with a 52MWh BESS. Image: Vattenfall

Dutch independent power producer (IPP) PowerField has put a 52MWh BESS at a PV plant into operation, co-located with a 28MWp solar PV plant, which the company claims is the largest such site in the Netherlands.

The company is aiming to have 1GWp of solar and 2GWh of energy storage in the Netherlands by 2028, alongside EV charging points via subsidiary PowerGo.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The solar and storage project in Wannepervee combines 28MWp of solar with a 52MWh BESS. It is developing a 12MWh project near another of its solar PV plants, in Emmen.

Grid operator Enexis and PowerField have agreed a time-bound contract for the projects in Wanneperveen and Emmen, whereby PowerField will have flexible access to the electricity grid when transport capacity is available. At times when there is insufficient grid capacity available, the BESS stores the electricity generated by the PV plants.

It comes amidst the Dutch government announcing grants for co-located projects starting in January 2025, as reported recently by our sister site Energy-Storage.news. The original, full version of this story can be read at Energy-storage.news.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
bess, co-located, energy storage, netherlands, powerfield, pv power plants

Read Next

Wind engines and solar panels on a sunny day seen in Germany. Image: Uniper

Germany generates “record” share of renewable energy in first half of 2024

July 5, 2024
Germany generated more power from renewable energy sources in the first half of 2024 than at any other time in its history, according to a report from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE).
Image: Tata Power via Twitter.
Premium

Why inadequate grid infrastructure is causing delays in Indian renewables projects

July 5, 2024
India is still facing several challenges to increase its installed solar capacity, including financing and grid infrastructure. 
Image: SolarDuck.

SolarDuck, RWE install offshore PV pilot in Dutch North Sea

July 4, 2024
European floating solar (FPV) company SolarDuck has installed an offshore FPV pilot site in the Dutch North Sea.
Solar panels deployed on sandy ground in the Indian state of Rajasthan

Jakson Green inks 400MW PPA with India’s NHCP

July 4, 2024
Dubai-headquartered renewable energy developer Jakson Green has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the state-run utility National Hydroelectric Power (NHPC) for the output of a 400MW solar PV project in India.
Salim Mazouz, DCEEW’s Office of the Capacity Investment Scheme branch head, speaking at Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024 in May. Image: Solar Media

Western Australia tender for 500MW dispatchable renewables under Capacity Investment Scheme launched

July 4, 2024
A market brief on the first tender to be held in Western Australia under the nationwide Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) for renewables and energy storage has been published.
2-Qinghai-50-MW100-MWh-ESS
Sponsored

Accelerating PV and energy storage – a special report

July 3, 2024
PV Tech, Energy-Storage.news and Huawei have published a special report on some of the latest BESS technologies and their many applications.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SolarDuck, RWE install offshore PV pilot in Dutch North Sea

News

Albanese government unveils ‘Future Made in Australia Bill 2024’ with eyes to bolster solar

News

Germany adds 512MW of solar-plus-storage projects in latest auction

News

Seven Chinese PV companies join forces on unification of n-type module size standards

News

Solar and pumped hydro energy storage projects deemed ‘critical’ in New South Wales, Australia

News

Jakson Green inks 400MW PPA with India’s NHCP

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Reliability and durability of heterojunction modules

Upcoming Webinars
July 10, 2024
9am (BST) / 10am (CEST)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024