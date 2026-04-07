PPC Group completes construction at 2.1GW Greek solar PV portfolio

Greek Utility PPC Group has completed construction of a 2.13GW solar PV portfolio in northern Greece, which it described as “the largest cluster of photovoltaic projects in Europe”.
The portfolio sits on former lignite mines and consists of 14 projects, the capacity of which will account for 6% of Greece’s total annual electricity consumption. The largest single project in the portfolio is the 550MW Phoebe plant near the village of Pontokomi; the portfolio also consists of the 940MW Amyntaio photovoltaic complex, which covers four villages in the area, and was developed in tandem with German energy company RWE.
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The utility has also invested in battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the region, with PPC describing the technology as “the next step” in its development of the area. The utility already operates 98MW/196MWh of batteries in Western Macedonia, and has started construction at a 50MW/200MWh battery facility at the Amyntaio complex, at which it expects to begin commercial operations “in the coming months”. The utility has also secured regulatory approval for two pumped storage units.
“Western Macedonia in northern Greece is becoming the country’s new green energy hub, hosting the largest photovoltaic cluster in Europe, developed on former lignite mine sites, alongside storage units that ensure optimal use of generated energy and contribute to system stability,” said PPC Group deputy CEO for RES Konstantinos Mavros.
Mavros added that the contribution of thermal energy to Greece’s energy mix has fallen from 67% in 2019 to 50% today, and the country’s National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) aims for this share to decrease further.
The NECP aims for renewable energy to account for 81% of the country’s electricity capacity by the end of the decade, with operational solar PV capacity expected to almost double between 7GW in operation in 2023 to 13.5GW in operation by 2030. Should Greece realise this target, solar PV will account for 37% of total energy capacity.
Leaders in the European solar sector are turning their attention to this year’s SolarPlus Europe event, to be held in Italy on 15-16 April by PV Tech publisher Solar Media. Information about the event, including the full agenda and options to purchase tickets are available on the official website.