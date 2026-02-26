Subscribe To Premium
Premier Energies unveils 0BB TOPCon solar cell, India’s ‘first’

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
February 26, 2026
Where next for the US solar tariff whack-a-mole game?

MacLean-Fogg acquires OMCO Solar

EIA: US to add record 43.4GW of new utility-scale solar PV capacity in 2026

PV project power loss doubled in last five years – Raptor Maps

Premier Energies unveils 0BB TOPCon solar cell, India’s ‘first’

US PROJECT ROUND-UP: OCI, Arava and Arevon secure finance, MN8 signs PPA with Meta

Polysilicon M&A: Tongwei launches bid to acquire Lihao Clean Energy

Zelestra begins construction at 242MW solar PV plant in Perú

Co-located storage ‘overhyped’ as fix for underperforming solar PV

Opportunities for European solar in an uncertain global supply chain

The plant will achieve over 25% cell efficiency, using a 16-busbar design that enhances power output. Image: Premier Energies.
Premier Energies’ new 0BB TOPCon solar cell will help reduce silver consumption. Image: Premier Energies.

Indian solar manufacturer Premier Energies has unveiled a new zero busbar (0BB) tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell, a “first” in India, according to the company.

This new 0BB solar cell represents a shift from the traditional 10BB and 16BB architectures usually used by manufacturers.

Removing the busbars eliminates the need for silver busbars with ultra-fine silver lines to collect current. Many solar manufacturers have been shifting to 0BB structures over the past couple of years, in a move to reduce the consumption of silver.

Although the trend began with heterojunction technology (HJT), it has also been applied to TOPCon cells, such as in Premier Energies’ case. The trend has spread to other products, such as tandem metallisation applications, as was mentioned last year (Premium subscription) by Markus Fischer, vice president of R&D operations at solar manufacturer Qcells and co-chairman of the International Technology Roadmap for Photovoltaic (ITRPV).

“Zero Busbar is not an incremental upgrade, it is a redesign of solar cell engineering,” said Sudhir Reddy, chief strategy officer at Premier Energies. “By lowering silver usage while enhancing efficiency and durability, we are strengthening both performance economics and sustainability in solar manufacturing.”

The 0BB structure also helps improve mechanical flexibility, lower cell interconnection stress and improve resistance to micro-cracks.

This latest technological development from the Indian manufacturer comes only weeks after the company increased its annual nameplate solar cell capacity from 3.2GW to 3.6GW with the commissioning of a new 400MW cell processing manufacturing plant in the central state of Telangana.

Chandra Mauli Kumar, chief production officer at Premier Energies, added: “Scaling 0BB demanded significant manufacturing precision and process innovation. Our integrated capabilities enable us to deliver enhanced crack tolerance, reduced interconnection stress and consistent performance in extreme temperatures.”

0BB, india, premier energies, topcon, zero busbar

