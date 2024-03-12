Primergy raises US$588 million in funding for 408MWac Ash Creek solar-plus-storage project in Texas

In addition, Primergy has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) to sell all of the power generated at the project to US technology giant Microsoft, but did not specify the financial details of this arrangement.

“Ash Creek aligns with Primergy’s mission to invest in well-located projects that offer regional diversity to our portfolio and serve the needs of leading corporate customers,” said Primergy CEO Ty Daul. “Our team is extremely grateful for our continued partnership with prominent clean energy project financiers to make this a reality and are proud to work with Microsoft on meeting its sustainability commitments.”

Primergy has enlisted US firm SOLV Energy to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the project. Construction is already underway, and the developer expects to finish construction within 12-18 months, which includes a 300MW battery energy storage system (BESS) at the project.

The news follows Primergy’s close of a US$300 million debt and tax equity investment for a solar project in Arkansas, as the developer looks to grow its portfolio of US solar projects. The US Energy Information Administration expects the US to add 36.4GW of new solar capacity in 2024, and the continued commissioning of projects, such as those in Primergy’s portfolio, will be essential if the US is to meet this forecast.

The deal is also Microsoft’s latest involvement in a solar project, with the technology giant having signed a number of PPAs in recent months to meet its electricity demand with renewable power. These include a deal with Recurrent Energy for a solar project in Louisiana, signed in February, and an agreement with Apex Clean Energy for a solar farm in Ohio.