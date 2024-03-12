Subscribe To Premium
Primergy raises US$588 million in funding for 408MWac Ash Creek solar-plus-storage project in Texas

By JP Casey
BrightNight and ACEN to develop 1GWac renewables portfolio in the Philippines

Japan Climate Transition Bond supports perovskite solar and battery storage R&D

SolarEdge and Swedish council sign agriPV pilot partnership

Enerfín powers 128MWp solar PV plant in Colombia, country’s first over 20MW capacity

Iberdrola inks PPA for 550MW solar PV plants in Spain

Aiko enters Australia with 2GW n-type ABC module supply deals

NTPC begins construction at 630MW Barethi solar project in India

Sembcorp secures 440MW solar-plus-wind hybrid project in India, debuts solar plant in Indonesia

Texas, California, Florida lead 2023 US solar installations

A solar-plus-storage project.
Primergy has 1.4GW of solar capacity across its portfolio of operating and pipeline projects. Image: Primergy

US solar developer Primergy has secured US$588 million in financing for its 408MWac Ash Creek solar-plus-storage project in the US state of Texas.

The funding takes the form of a construction loan, tax credit transfer bridge loan and letters of credit, and has been provided by a number of organisations, including Japanese bank MUFG and international bank SMBC. The banks are joined by several “coordinating lead arrangers”, including BNP Paribas, Commerzbank AG, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, ING Capital, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale, New York Branch and Rabobank.

In addition, Primergy has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) to sell all of the power generated at the project to US technology giant Microsoft, but did not specify the financial details of this arrangement.

“Ash Creek aligns with Primergy’s mission to invest in well-located projects that offer regional diversity to our portfolio and serve the needs of leading corporate customers,” said Primergy CEO Ty Daul. “Our team is extremely grateful for our continued partnership with prominent clean energy project financiers to make this a reality and are proud to work with Microsoft on meeting its sustainability commitments.”

Primergy has enlisted US firm SOLV Energy to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the project. Construction is already underway, and the developer expects to finish construction within 12-18 months, which includes a 300MW battery energy storage system (BESS) at the project.

The news follows Primergy’s close of a US$300 million debt and tax equity investment for a solar project in Arkansas, as the developer looks to grow its portfolio of US solar projects. The US Energy Information Administration expects the US to add 36.4GW of new solar capacity in 2024, and the continued commissioning of projects, such as those in Primergy’s portfolio, will be essential if the US is to meet this forecast.

The deal is also Microsoft’s latest involvement in a solar project, with the technology giant having signed a number of PPAs in recent months to meet its electricity demand with renewable power. These include a deal with Recurrent Energy for a solar project in Louisiana, signed in February, and an agreement with Apex Clean Energy for a solar farm in Ohio.

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
