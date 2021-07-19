PRODUCT ROUND-UP: REC Group launches new n-type module, Philadelphia Solar plans 1GW facility

REC Group’s N-Peak 2 module delivers up to 375Wp of power. Image: REC Group.

A round-up of the latest product news, featuring Philadelphia Solar’s plans for a 1GW module plant in the US, REC Group’s new N-Peak 2 panel and Meyer Burger’s IEC certification success.

Philadelphia Solar to build 1GW module facility in the US

16 July 2021: Jordan-based PV manufacturer Philadelphia Solar is planning to set up a 1GW module manufacturing facility in the US.

As well as producing modules for US customers, the factory will also export some capacity through support mechanisms offered to local manufacturers by federal and state agencies, Philadelphia Solar said.

Expected to begin operations in Q3 2022, the facility will create between 150 and 250 jobs.

Philadelphia Solar said its investment aims to serve the large demand and market growth expected as a result of the Biden Administration’s “extensive support” for the US solar industry and the PV manufacturing segment.

REC Group launching N-Peak 2 solar panel

15 July 2021: REC Group has unveiled the second generation of its n-type TOPCon cell-based solar panels to offer higher power density and energy yield.

The REC N-Peak 2 uses 120 half-cut mono n-type cells to deliver up to 375Wp of power. It features REC’s ‘Twin’ cell layout, where it is split into two twin sections, which is said to deliver an improved performance in shaded conditions.

REC said the product has the same frame and support bars that it uses in its other panels.

Production of the REC N-Peak 2 is set to begin in August 2021, with shipments slated to arrive at customers as of October.

Meyer Burger secures IEC certifications for modules

19 July 2021: Heterojunction cell and module manufacturer Meyer Burger has received IEC certifications for all its solar modules from VDE Renewables.

The process included testing according to IEC 61215 and IEC 61730 standards, while VDE also audited Meyer Burger’s module production facilities at its newly opened Freiberg site in the German state of Saxony.

Meyer Burger has also selected VDE as a partner for further global cooperation. Gunter Erfurt, CEO of Meyer Burger Technology, said his company’s planned entry into the solar power plant segment will be facilitated by the “high recognition of VDE among financing partners for solar projects”.

Additionally, Meyer Burger has acquired the assets of a former module quality assurance laboratory from SolarWorld that is also located in Freiberg and has been brought back into operation. The facility will become part of the network of laboratories qualified VDE.

Meyer Burger last month secured €185 million (US$224 million) in debt finance to help expand its heterojunction cell and module capacity. A shift in strategy will see the company no longer sell the heterojunction cells it produces to third parties.