Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

PRODUCT ROUND-UP: REC Group launches new n-type module, Philadelphia Solar plans 1GW facility

By Jules Scully
Manufacturing, Modules
Americas, Europe

Latest

PRODUCT ROUND-UP: REC Group launches new n-type module, Philadelphia Solar plans 1GW facility

News

Machine learning boosts solar forecasting to ease grid pressures in Australian study

News

BayWa r.e. commissions largest two floating solar projects outside Asia

News

The yin and yang of Agri-PV: Bringing together the best of both worlds

Featured Articles, Features

PPAs driving ground-mounted solar deployment in Spain as 2020 installs reach 2.8GWp

News

FERC eyes transmission reform to ease US connection process

News

PODCAST: US ratchets up polysilicon scrutiny; Global solar must pick up the pace

News

Quercus seeks investor to build and operate 800MW Spanish pipeline

News

US aims to reduce barriers to rooftop solar with instant permitting platform

News

AEMO chief wants Australia’s grids prepared for 100% renewables by 2025

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
REC Group’s N-Peak 2 module delivers up to 375Wp of power. Image: REC Group.

A round-up of the latest product news, featuring Philadelphia Solar’s plans for a 1GW module plant in the US, REC Group’s new N-Peak 2 panel and Meyer Burger’s IEC certification success.

Philadelphia Solar to build 1GW module facility in the US

16 July 2021: Jordan-based PV manufacturer Philadelphia Solar is planning to set up a 1GW module manufacturing facility in the US.

As well as producing modules for US customers, the factory will also export some capacity through support mechanisms offered to local manufacturers by federal and state agencies, Philadelphia Solar said.

Expected to begin operations in Q3 2022, the facility will create between 150 and 250 jobs.

Philadelphia Solar said its investment aims to serve the large demand and market growth expected as a result of the Biden Administration’s “extensive support” for the US solar industry and the PV manufacturing segment.

REC Group launching N-Peak 2 solar panel

15 July 2021: REC Group has unveiled the second generation of its n-type TOPCon cell-based solar panels to offer higher power density and energy yield.

The REC N-Peak 2 uses 120 half-cut mono n-type cells to deliver up to 375Wp of power. It features REC’s ‘Twin’ cell layout, where it is split into two twin sections, which is said to deliver an improved performance in shaded conditions.

REC said the product has the same frame and support bars that it uses in its other panels.

Production of the REC N-Peak 2 is set to begin in August 2021, with shipments slated to arrive at customers as of October.

Meyer Burger secures IEC certifications for modules

19 July 2021: Heterojunction cell and module manufacturer Meyer Burger has received IEC certifications for all its solar modules from VDE Renewables.

The process included testing according to IEC 61215 and IEC 61730 standards, while VDE also audited Meyer Burger’s module production facilities at its newly opened Freiberg site in the German state of Saxony.

Meyer Burger has also selected VDE as a partner for further global cooperation. Gunter Erfurt, CEO of Meyer Burger Technology, said his company’s planned entry into the solar power plant segment will be facilitated by the “high recognition of VDE among financing partners for solar projects”.

Additionally, Meyer Burger has acquired the assets of a former module quality assurance laboratory from SolarWorld that is also located in Freiberg and has been brought back into operation. The facility will become part of the network of laboratories qualified VDE.

Meyer Burger last month secured €185 million (US$224 million) in debt finance to help expand its heterojunction cell and module capacity. A shift in strategy will see the company no longer sell the heterojunction cells it produces to third parties.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
meyer burger, philadelphia solar, product launch, product round-up, rec group, round-up, VDE Renewables

Read Next

US ROUND-UP: SEIA backs long-duration storage plan, patent success for LONGi, 20MW of PV installed at airport

July 15, 2021
A round-up of the latest stories from the US solar market, featuring proposals to support long-duration energy storage, patent successes from LONGi and the completion of a microgrid at Pittsburgh International Airport that features 20MW of solar.

Maxeon expands AC range with Performance 3 AC module launch

July 14, 2021
Maxeon Solar Technologies has expanded its AC Energy Solutions portfolio with the launch of a new module for the rooftop solar market.

FINANCE ROUND-UP: Repsol closes Hecate deal, ForVEI II refinances 45MW of Italian solar, Aquila expands in Portugal

July 6, 2021
A round-up of the latest solar financing news, featuring Repsol’s move into the US renewables market, Aquila’s latest acquisition in Portugal and VivoPower taking full control of its US PV development portfolio.

Meyer Burger raises US$258m from share and bond placements

July 1, 2021
Heterojunction cell and module manufacturer Meyer Burger has raised approximately US$258 million through the placement of shares and green bonds as it looks to accelerate its push into international solar module markets.

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Lightsource BP fires up Spanish plant, Risen to supply 480MW modules to US project

June 25, 2021
A round-up of the latest project news, featuring Lightsource BP’s first Spanish project to begin operations, Risen’s module supply partnership with the US Mammoth Solar project, and the establishment of an 800MW pipeline in Latin America

Meyer Burger shifts cell strategy to keep production in-house and accelerate expansion plans

June 16, 2021
Meyer Burger will no longer sell the heterojunction cells it produces to third parties in a major shift in strategy, accelerating its capacity expansion plans in the process.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PODCAST: US ratchets up polysilicon scrutiny; Global solar must pick up the pace

News

New PV technologies in new manufacturing regions: has the PV industry finally grown up?

Editors' Blog, Features

Electricity demand outpacing renewable energy supply, with fossil fuels filling the gap

News

California ISO has 80GW of solar and 148GW of storage in its queue, smashing last year’s figures

News

US aims to reduce barriers to rooftop solar with instant permitting platform

News

US Senate passes bill to ban all products originating from Xinjiang

News

Upcoming Events

LONGi’s Hi-MO N: N-type TopCon breakthroughs boost efficiency and energy yield for large scale PV

Upcoming Webinars
July 28, 2021
16:00-16:30 (CEST)

Shade modelling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021