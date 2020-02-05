DNV GL launches new online tool to minimize irradiance data variance for PV power plant projects

Solar Resource Compass allows the user to easily compare irradiance data from multiple sources for any U.S. project location.

DNV GL has launched a new online tool, Solar Resource Compass , that aggregates solar irradiance from many leading data providers to help users make more informed decisions about the data available and the variance between data sources to help users avoid selecting the wrong data for a solar project. It also estimates loss factors for dust soiling and snow accumulation based on historical precipitation for any project site in the United States.

Problem

As the margins on solar projects are slim, developers, investors, and owners require the most accurate tools to select sites and model energy calculations to ensure that their projects will provide the expected financial returns. Using irradiance data from multiple sources could reduce the risk of selecting solar irradiance data that may overvalue or undervalue a solar project.

Solution

Applications

PV power plants in the US.

Platform

Solar Resource Compass also incorporates DNV GL’s analytics (which are based on both industry standard models and proprietary analysis) to calculate the monthly loss factors attributable to dust and snow accumulation. Irradiance uncertainty and soiling accumulation are the two most important site factors needed to properly model the energy potential of a solar energy project. By default, Solar Resource Compass will access data from NREL (including the PSM satellite model and the nearest TM2/TM3 locations), Meteonorm and DNV GL's SunSpot irradiance model. This is all presented in convenient table, chart and map that shows your project location and the available data sources.

Availability

February 2020, onwards.