GoodWe launches its most powerful ‘HT Series’ string inverters in the 100-136kW range

GoodWe has launched its new HT series string inverters - 100kW to 136kW - which are the company’s most powerful and intelligent devices to date for the Commercial & Industrial as well as the utility-scale PV markets.

The new ‘HT-Series’ seamlessly incorporates different sets of technical strengths, in order to achieve higher savings in installation, while enhancing productivity and diversifying the monitoring options available, thus taking safety to the maximum possible level in accordance with the most demanding national standards.

The HT series inverter is compatible with bi-facial modules, ensuring maximum utilization of available solar energy. It offers 12 MPPT for maximum energy yield, together with inter-operability with tracking systems, making it compatible with larger-area, high-performance modules. The HT series offers a high efficiency of 99%, minimizing mismatch losses, while maintaining and maximizing intelligent energy generation with a 50% DC oversizing capability along with 15% AC overloading to fulfill energy generation demands. Furthermore, the HT Series can help maximize generation across the entire PV system with its capability of low voltage start-up and full output in harsh environments of up to 50 degrees Celsius. The HT series also boasts integrated string level monitoring and built in SPD on both AC & DC sides.

C&I and utility-scale PV power plants. The inverter can be used in extremely harsh environments, including floating solar plants, and is compatible with bifacial PV modules.

An integrated anti-PID (Potential Induced Degradation) function removes the need for a separate PID box, saving on additional costs. It features PLC communications and comes with an Optical Fibre Ring Network for uninterrupted strong performance, along with a lifetime free inverter monitoring solution provided to monitor energy generation and Return on Investment (ROI). The HT series offers a No Fuse No LCD design with Full Film capacitor. The lifespan of the film capacitor is more than 4 times that of an aluminium electrolytic capacitor in environments above 70℃. It comes with AC connector temperature detection, ensuring better safety and high reliability. HT series inverters boast optional AC breakers and anti-PID protection and incorporate humidity and temperature detection devices. To ensure high reliability, the HT Series features IP66 enclosures to enhance inverter performance, keeping it protected from heavy dust ingress and high-pressure water jets from any direction. HT Inverters are built for exposure to harsh conditions, can be deployed in floating solar systems and can operate perfectly in extremely harsh environments such as deserts or storms. In addition to features, such as compatibility with aluminium cables, that allow for lower installation costs, the versatile and comprehensive monitoring options of the HT-Series ultimately help operators to ensure low maintenance costs. The HT-Series is capable of conducting string and plant level health diagnosis, IV curve diagnosis and, for further enhancement, the monitoring system has the potential to be significantly improved with the addition of weather stations. Also, the series is compatible with third-party monitoring devices, enabling users to configure settings via Bluetooth, along with options to check detected faults on USB flash disks.

July 2020 onwards, globally.