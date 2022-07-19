PROJECT ROUND-UP: Hybrid solar-storage projects gain ground in South Africa, Puerto Rico and Hawaii

An existing solar-storage hybrid project in Hawaii. Image: Dennis Schroeder / NREL.

A round-up of project-related news from the world of solar-storage hybrid projects, featuring news from South Africa, Puerto Rico and Hawaii.

Scatec breaks ground on major South African hybrid project

19 July 2022: Independent power producer (IPP) Scatec has broken ground on a project combining 540MW of solar and 225MW/1.14GWh of energy storage capacity in South Africa.

Once operational the project, located in Northern Cape Province, will provide 150MW of dispatchable power under a 20-year power purchase agreement in Kenhardt, a region of the country plagued by power outages.

Scatec is bringing the project forward under the country’s Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP).

The IPP said the project represents its largest investment with a total capex of around US$962 million and is to be financed by around US$727 million in equity and non-recourse project debt provided by lenders including The Standard Bank Group and British International Investments.

Convergent Energy + Power to deliver 100MW solar, 55MW battery hybrid for Puerto Rico

18 July 2022: A project combining 100MW of solar PV with a 55MW battery energy storage system (BESS) is to advance in Puerto Rico after the signing of a PPA with the country’s main utility.

Developer Convergent Energy + Power is to develop the project through its subsidiary in the country after it signed a power purchase and operating agreement with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), announced this week.

Convergent Coamo, Convergent’s subsidiary in the region, will own and operate te system, which is expected to come online in 2024.

Puerto Rico is currently pursuing a renewables-intensive strategy as it seeks to rebuild its country’s power system after the devastating impacts of hurricanes Maria and Irma, seeking to derive 40% of its power supply from renewables by 2025 and 100% by 2050.

For more on this story visit our sister publication Energy-Storage.news.

Hawaiian surf resort to fully power facility through solar-storage hybrid system

15 July 2022: Holu Hou Energy has penned an agreement with Hawaiian surfing destination Honokea Villages to deliver a hybrid solar-storage power system.

Following the signing of a 20-year power purchase agreement, Holu Hou Energy, a subsidiary of communications provider Borqs Technologies, will coordinate the delivery of a 3MW solar PV, 4MWh energy storage project.

HHE is to deliver the US$20 million project and construction is penned to start next year.

The project will deliver 100% of Honokea Villages’ power demand.