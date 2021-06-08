Solar Media
News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Mytilineos lands Total Eren EPC contract, Clenergy pens deal for 150MW in China

By Alice Grundy
Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas, Asia & Oceania

Willam Cao, vice general manager of Clenergy (left) and Hui Guo, deputy director of the Kongtong District Government (right) during the signing ceremony for 150MW of solar. Image: Clenergy.

A round-up of the latest project news, as Mytilineos is chosen as EPC for a project in Uzbekistan, Clenergy forms a deal with the local Kongtong government for 150MW and CleanCapital teams up with CI Renewables for a 29MW portfolio.

Mytilineos lands EPC contract for Total Eren’s Uzbekistan PV project

8 June 2021: Mytilineos has secured a new engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for a 131.3MWp solar farm under development by Total Eren in Uzbekistan.

The Tutly solar farm – which is one of the first PV projects in the country – is located east of the city of Samarkand. Construction on the asset is already underway, with it expected to start providing power to the grid by the end of this year.

Mytilineos’ Renewables and Storage Development (RSD) business unit has undertaken a turn-key contract for the site, which includes the engineering, procurement and installation of the PV plant and the high voltage substation.

A single axis tracking system is to be used, alongside string inverters and bifacial modules. The grid connection, meanwhile, is through a 220kW high voltage line through a MV/HV substation of 35kV/220kV including 2x100MVA step up transformers.

Clenergy seals deal for 150MW solar site in China

27 May 2021: Clenergy has signed a deal with the local government in Kongtong, China, for a 150MW solar plant.

Total investment in the project is around US$93 million, with the asset expected to generate an estimated annual revenue of US$7.8 million on average for 25 years.

The project is also expected to create up to 1,000 local jobs, boosting local employment. It is to be integrated with forestry and agriculture with the intention of delivering multiple social and economic benefits.

Clenergy has seen 12GW of cumulative installed capacity by the end of 2020, with the company pointing to its investment into what it described as cutting-edge equipment and testing devices, allowing for automatic and streamlined manufacturing processes.

William Cao, vice general manager at Clenergy said: “We hope green electricity is accessible to every household at a lower cost and that enterprises nationwide can depend more on renewable energy and other alternative sources, with reduced energy consumption and operational costs.”

CleanCapital to finance 29MW Maryland portfolio

8 June 2021: Energy investment platform CleanCapital has teamed up with CI Renewables for a 29MW portfolio of solar.

CleanCapital is to provide all necessary funding for the portfolio – which is made up of 11 projects – while CI Renewables is to supervise the construction of each of the projects through to commercial operations, which are expected in 2021 and 2022.

The portfolio is to provide electricity to Howard County, Maryland, with Howard County executive Calvin Ball announcing the signing of a power purchase agreement in April 2020. This agreement provides a total anticipated cost benefit of US$1.2 million for the 25-year life of the contract.

In April of this year, CleanCapital announced it had secured a US$300 million investment from Manulife Investment Management to help grow its asset portfolio, with CleanCapital also buying two renewable energy portfolios including operating solar, new-build solar and energy storage systems totalling 63MW in deals worth a cumulative US$775 million.

Melinda Baglio, chief commercial officer and general counsel for CleanCapital, said: “We are excited to put that capital to work financing impactful new-build projects like these and to be partnering for a second time with CI.”

china, cleancapital, clenergy, epc, mytilineos, project round-up, round-up, total eren, united states, uzbekistan

