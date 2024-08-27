Subscribe To Premium
PV Cycle, SunR in LATAM solar recycling partnership

By Will Norman
McKinsey: US and Europe need nearly 200GW of new clean energy deployments

Enfinity Global closes €500 million investment for 1.5GW Italian PV portfolio

Gstar to build 2GW module assembly plant in UAE

China’s decentralised PV boom encounters grid bottleneck

PV Cycle, SunR in LATAM solar recycling partnership

Daqo sells polysilicon at lower price than production cost in Q2 2024

Meyer Burger to scrap 2GW Colorado solar PV cell manufacturing plant

SolarEdge CEO steps down to aid company’s ‘full recovery’

Tindo Solar taps aluminium firm for Australian PV module supply chain

450MW Upper Hunter solar PV project secures NSW government approval in Australia

Decommissioned PV panels.
PV Cycle said it will financially support SunR’s expansion in Brazil and the wider LATAM region as part of its ongoing business development plan. Image: PV Cycle

Solar module recycling body PV Cycle has signed a deal to begin recycling PV products across Latin America, initially focusing on Brazil.

The deal was signed with Brazilian solar recycling firm SunR, which claims to be the first such company in the country. PV Cycle said it will financially support SunR’s expansion in Brazil and the wider LATAM region as part of its ongoing business development plan.

The two companies did not disclose financial or operational plans for the deal, or a timeframe for collaboration.

“The Brazilian PV market is the natural fit for our expansion: a 46GW market with an intensive track record in PV Systems installation and a high environmental commitment on the part of consumers and companies”, said Jan Clyncke, managing director of PV Cycle.

The company—which is based in Belgium—spoke to PV Tech Premium earlier this year about the global landscape of PV recycling operations. The practice has faced challenges in getting attention and investment, partly due to the lifespan of solar modules, which can last up to 25 years.

Nonetheless, the proliferation of solar PV worldwide and the rapid pace of solar technology development have massively increased the need for effective recycling facilities, as discussed in a feature published by PV Tech Premium last year.

A relatively unknown entity until now, SunR claims to have contracted over 160,000 tonnes of PV material for recycling to date. It promotes what it calls “reverse logistics” for solar modules, which aims to collect and treat waste products with a view to reincorporating them into the supply chain—similar to the notion of a circular economy.

Leonardo Gasparini Duarte, CEO of SunR Reciclagem Fotovoltaica, said: “SunR welcomes the significant support of PV Cycle today, which is the result of a relationship which started five years ago; we look forward to the opening of our third location in Brazil next to our two current facilities in Valinhos and Montes Claros and the business development in Chile and Mexico in the short term.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
