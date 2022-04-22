Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
Requires Subscription: PV Tech Premium
Features, Interviews

PV Talks: Korkia’s Mikko Kantero discusses emerging solar markets, local partnerships and PV’s Lego-like replicability

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

PV Talks: Korkia’s Mikko Kantero discusses emerging solar markets, local partnerships and PV’s Lego-like replicability

Features, Interviews

Renewables execs slam US government over solar tariff petition

News

SNEC 2022 postponed until December amidst Shanghai lockdown

News

Essent, Solinoor to collaborate on PV-powered green hydrogen projects

News

Earth Day Special: A greener PV

Featured Articles, Features

FERC proposes sweeping transmission reforms as it seeks to expand renewable access

News

Portugal floating solar auction shows value of hybridising renewables assets

Editors' Blog, Features

Daqo turns attention to expansions after cashing in on polysilicon sales to record ‘best-ever’ quarter

News

US$1bn green hydrogen and ammonia project planned in Portugal

News

India solar module prices up 38% since mid-2020 as demand outstrips supply

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Korkia is already investing in solar PV projects in mature markets such as Spain. Image: Korkia.

Having last month utility-scale solar in Sweden, Finnish investor Korkia is eyeing up a portfolio of renewables investments that stretches from Canada to Romania via partnerships with local developers capable of embracing the Lego-like replicability and scalability of solar PV.

Speaking to PV Tech Premium, Mikko Kantero, executive vice president of renewable energy at Korkia, discussed the company’s future investments in northern markets, its selection criteria for new markets and what the business has learned from PV’s mature markets to date.

Last month Korkia formed a JV with Recap Energy to develop more than 200MWp of ground-mounted solar PV in Sweden, a country with a more established wind power industry, but has in the past few years increased its solar output and intends to treble it by 2024.

“It comes to the fundaments of our strategy analysis of the market,” says Kantero. “Simply more [electrical] capacity is needed, and it’s needed pretty fast. There are not really that many ways that you can actually build a lot of new capacity.”

While economies are accelerating their transition away from fossil fuels, there’s a growing sense of urgency amongst many and an acute awareness that this transition must accelerate. Korkia’s approach bears similarities to that acceleration, having made a strategic decision at the start of last year to only invest in renewable development. The company now has the “mission to fully and only focus on the development part of the value chain and be an accelerator investor there,” adds Kantero.

As a result, Korkia is having internal discussions about which markets it enters next, with lesser-known PV markets such as Canada and Finland among those on the agenda. Other emerging markets such as Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania and Colombia are high on the priority list, while more markets including Italy and Portugal are also being targeted.

“Based on the negotiations we have with different developers at the moment and markets we are looking within a year from now, we are not excluding any country out. However, of course, you cannot do everything at once, right?” Kantero says.

Korkia’s renewables pipeline currently sits at around 4.6GW, of which the majority – 80% –  is solar PV, the rest being wind. But battery storage also interests the fund and Kantero says either colocated or standalone energy storage investments could too be on the horizon.

Nevertheless, in the interest of being selective, Korkia has used its early forays into renewables to target more mature markets and technology classes, hence the move into solar PV.

“For us the natural way was to start looking around for good development teams that we can back-up, that we can invest in, on the markets we kind of already knew. So Nordics, UK, Spain, Portugal, Chile. These were obvious markets to start with,” Kantero says.

Once that strategy was set, Korkia started exploring other markets it could enter, searching for those with a “positive development ongoing in terms of the local market drivers”. The business examined markets “from the bottom up”, following the developers and those buying assets simultaneously to determine the level of activity and demand.

Despite Korkia’s experience in more mature markets like Spain or Chile, Kantero does not see much difference between those and investing in solar PV in Sweden, Canada or Finland.

“What I like about what we’re doing now is the repeatability of solar project or a wind project development, it’s very similar regardless of where you are,” says Kantero. “Conceptually, you typically need to have the same elements, you need to go through the same steps.” The knowledge accumulated in any country can then be used in another locationto boost and help the developers there, Kantero says, adding: “This is like building Lego blocks, you can very quickly learn and then repeat those learnings and scale it.”

It then becomes a case of identifying the right to developers to support, with Kantero stating that Korkia first look at those who are “truly rooted” in their respective markets and, as a result, have a comprehensive understanding of the processes and quirks that can arise during the development cycle. “We want to find local teams who can kind of show and demonstrate that they are there, they know the game, they are already active and they are doing something and then we can come and help to boost the growth and do more volume and quality together,” he says.

Coming back to the selection of countries from the northern hemisphere with less solar irradiation, Kantero said: “I think there is already a lot of activity ongoing. We see that and that’s why we also wanted to be a part of it in all of these countries.”

For Kantero there is a combination of three factors: generation capacity is needed, expected returns are lower and the cost of electricity is increasing. Combined, those factors interested investors.

Even if the immediate priority may be countries closer to the south, Korkia’s Finnish roots cannot be dissociated with its belief that solar PV will still be an important factor to meet growing electricity demand, even in countries with less solar irradiance. “We believe a lot in solar in the northern hemisphere,” he says.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
canada, emerging markets, finance, invest, korkia, nordics, sweden, utility-scale solar

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Portugal floating solar auction shows value of hybridising renewables assets

April 22, 2022
Portugal's latest solar auction made headlines earlier this month as record-low negative bids were posted, with the results illustrating the value developers place on securing a grid connection and the strong potential they see in hybridising renewables assets.

Cypress Creek closes US$450m debt facility to fund growth of solar, storage pipeline

April 20, 2022
Independent power producer (IPP) Cypress Creek Renewables has closed a US$450 million debt facility to fund the expansion of its solar and energy storage project pipeline in the US.

Mercom Capital warns of ‘significant headwinds’ posing considerable risk to renewables financing

April 19, 2022
Total corporate funding of solar fell by 7% year-on-year to US$7.5 billion in Q1 2022, with Mercom Capital warning of “significant headwinds” that could slow momentum considerably.

Latest German solar auction awards 1.1GW of PV projects as average price edges upwards

April 13, 2022
The latest solar tender in Germany has awarded contracts for just over 1GW of PV projects, but witnessed a slight uptick in prices compared to the previous round.

PV Tech Power special Intersolar Europe 2022 preview edition now available

April 12, 2022
PV Tech has once again partnered with Intersolar Europe to publish a special edition of PV Tech Power ahead of next month’s exhibition and conference.
PV Tech Premium

PV, biodiversity and ESG: how solar investors and developers are rethinking the future of natural capital

April 12, 2022
ESG obligations are helping to drive the implementation of biodiversity at solar farm sites, but questions remain over what happens to sites at the end of their operational lifespan, Alice Grundy writes.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Nextracker opens manufacturing line in Texas to counter supply chain disruptions

News

India solar module prices up 38% since mid-2020 as demand outstrips supply

News

Amazon bolsters solar tally in new 3.5GW renewables investment

News

Tesla’s solar deployment falls 48% due to ‘import delays’ on components

News

Understanding the impact of Europe’s energy crisis on PPAs and merchant trading

News

Puerto Rico issues RFP for 500MW of renewables, 250MW of storage

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa Valley, USA
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021