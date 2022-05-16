Subscribe
PV Tech Insights: Shipping trends and considerations moving through 2022

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Projects
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

PV Tech Insights: Shipping trends and considerations moving through 2022

Osaka Gas to enter US solar and storage markets

Solar growth continues to erode coal market share in Australia as prices soar

Maxeon partners AlphaESS for home energy storage launch

Solar expected to add 190GW of capacity this year before new energy policies taken into account – IEA

Saule Technologies signs perovskite partnership with Google Cloud

Risen rolls out HJT production line in China

Axium acquires BlueWave, will accelerate growth in solar and energy development

Trade bodies call for ‘robust’ policies, international cooperation to speed up solar installs

IKEA partners with SunPower for US residential solar launch

Sky-high skipping costs have caused significant price pressure on solar projects across Europe and North America. Image: Unsplash

Shipping and freight costs continue to be a thorn in the solar industry’s side and expect to be into next year.

PV Tech’s new series of insight-led webinars, PV Tech Insights, kicks off this week to discuss that very challenge, with S&P Global’s George Griffiths joining us to share his expert insight into shipping and logistical challenges facing the solar supply chain.

Griffiths, who is managing editor for Global Container Freight at S&P Global Commodity Insights, will discuss current bottlenecks in the shipping industry, what S&P expects to happen to prices, what might cast more uncertainty in the long run and much more.

Griffiths has worked on the Platts Containers desk since 2018, pricing major trade lanes around the world for both container freight rates and their associated bunker charges. George also writes weekly and monthly reports on the current state of play in the container market, and regularly speaks at conferences and webinars around the world on these topics.

The webinar is entirely free to attend for all PV Tech readers and will be held live at 15:00 BST on Thursday 19 May 2022. A short presentation will be followed by a fireside discussion and audience Q&A.

A recording will also be available after the event.

More details on the webinar, including registration, can be found here.

PV Tech Insights will deliver regular, expert-led insight and business intelligence through a series of live and pre-recorded webinars. Stay tuned to PV Tech to learn more.

Read Next

SolarEdge posts record quarterly revenue as European shipments soar

May 3, 2022
Inverter manufacturer SolarEdge benefited from high demand for its products in Europe to increase revenues to a quarterly record while navigating a shortage of electronic components.

COVID lockdowns in China exacerbating solar and energy storage shipping crisis

April 11, 2022
COVID-related lockdowns in China are causing port congestion and delays to shipments of clean energy materials, exacerbating an already tight supply chain situation.
PV Tech Premium

How US solar manufacturers can compete with China as decentralisation of PV production grows

April 5, 2022
US solar manufacturers can compete with Chinese companies for US PV projects given additional import costs and modules making up less than half a project's costs, while also ensuring a secure supply to the US market, lowering the carbon intensity of products and exploiting strong market demand, says Michael Parr, executive director of the Ultra-Low Carbon Solar Alliance (ULCSA).  

Maxeon’s transformation ‘nearly in place’ as it upgrades production centres and lands SunPower contract

March 25, 2022
The foundation of a “transformed Maxeon Solar Technologies” is nearly in place, according to the company’s CEO, after it addressed its logistical failures, experienced strong demand for its products and landed a supply contract with US residential installer SunPower.

Canadian Solar feels margin pressure as costs grow but sees light at the end of the tunnel

March 17, 2022
Canadian Solar said it expects margin pressure at its manufacturing division to ease throughout 2022, with demand returning in China from Q2 and pricing strategies used to offset soaring material and logistics costs.
PV Tech Premium

CBP reveals best practice for importers to comply with US polysilicon WRO

March 10, 2022
PV Tech Premium breaks down advice from the US' Customs and Border Protection agency regarding how importers can ensure they comply with the country's Withhold Release Order.

