PV Tech Insights: Shipping trends and considerations moving through 2022

Sky-high skipping costs have caused significant price pressure on solar projects across Europe and North America. Image: Unsplash

Shipping and freight costs continue to be a thorn in the solar industry’s side and expect to be into next year.

PV Tech’s new series of insight-led webinars, PV Tech Insights, kicks off this week to discuss that very challenge, with S&P Global’s George Griffiths joining us to share his expert insight into shipping and logistical challenges facing the solar supply chain.

Griffiths, who is managing editor for Global Container Freight at S&P Global Commodity Insights, will discuss current bottlenecks in the shipping industry, what S&P expects to happen to prices, what might cast more uncertainty in the long run and much more.

Griffiths has worked on the Platts Containers desk since 2018, pricing major trade lanes around the world for both container freight rates and their associated bunker charges. George also writes weekly and monthly reports on the current state of play in the container market, and regularly speaks at conferences and webinars around the world on these topics.

The webinar is entirely free to attend for all PV Tech readers and will be held live at 15:00 BST on Thursday 19 May 2022. A short presentation will be followed by a fireside discussion and audience Q&A.

A recording will also be available after the event.

More details on the webinar, including registration, can be found here.

PV Tech Insights will deliver regular, expert-led insight and business intelligence through a series of live and pre-recorded webinars. Stay tuned to PV Tech to learn more.