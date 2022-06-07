PV Tech Insights: The next steps for US solar after Biden’s tariff intervention

PV Tech Insights will explore the next steps for US solar after Biden’s executive action.

US President Joe Biden’s decision to waive import tariffs on solar modules and other components for two years promises to thaw what had become a frozen market.

That move, pursued through an executive order, grants a two-year ‘bridge’ for solar developers in the country and all but thwarts the ongoing anti-circumvention investigation launched by the Department of Commerce.

But questions remain, not least what the immediate next steps are for the US solar market and, crucially, when it can expect the current trickle of modules into the country to become a steady stream.

There is also uncertainty over what shape Biden’s other actions from this week could take, most pertinently the use of the Defense Production Act to stimulate domestic manufacturing.

PV Tech will answer those questions during its next PV Tech Insights webinar, entitled ‘The next steps for US solar after Biden’s tariff intervention’, featuring guest speakers Morten Lund of law firm Stoel Rives and Paul Wormser of Clean Energy Associates. You can submit your question(s) for our panellists ahead of time here.

The webinar is entirely free to attend for all PV Tech readers and will take place at 16:00 BST / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT. Registration for the webinar can be found here.

A recording of the webinar will be published on PV Tech shortly after.

PV Tech Insights delivers regular, expert-led insight and business intelligence through a series of live and pre-recorded webinars. Our PV Tech Insights series can be seen here.