Subscribe
Group Licence
News

PV Tech Insights: The next steps for US solar after Biden’s tariff intervention

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

PV Tech Insights: The next steps for US solar after Biden’s tariff intervention

News

EDF and partners to research biodiversity benefits of utility-scale solar in UK

News

Short-term thinking in the solar industry risks slowing the energy transition

Features, Guest Blog

US developers welcome Biden’s action on solar imports but analysts still predicting lower 2022 deployment

Long Reads, News

Scatec signs PPAs for solar-plus-storage projects in South Africa

News

A very British solar renaissance

Featured Articles, Features

Solaria, Canadian Solar settle shingled PV patent dispute

News

Canadian Solar sells 70% stake in 738MWp of PV projects in Brazil

News

C&I solar investor True Green Capital raises US$660m for new fund

News

Solar polysilicon price jumps again as PV wafer prices resist rise

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
PV Tech Insights will explore the next steps for US solar after Biden’s executive action.

US President Joe Biden’s decision to waive import tariffs on solar modules and other components for two years promises to thaw what had become a frozen market.

That move, pursued through an executive order, grants a two-year ‘bridge’ for solar developers in the country and all but thwarts the ongoing anti-circumvention investigation launched by the Department of Commerce.

But questions remain, not least what the immediate next steps are for the US solar market and, crucially, when it can expect the current trickle of modules into the country to become a steady stream.

There is also uncertainty over what shape Biden’s other actions from this week could take, most pertinently the use of the Defense Production Act to stimulate domestic manufacturing.

PV Tech will answer those questions during its next PV Tech Insights webinar, entitled ‘The next steps for US solar after Biden’s tariff intervention’, featuring guest speakers Morten Lund of law firm Stoel Rives and Paul Wormser of Clean Energy Associates. You can submit your question(s) for our panellists ahead of time here.

The webinar is entirely free to attend for all PV Tech readers and will take place at 16:00 BST / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT. Registration for the webinar can be found here.

A recording of the webinar will be published on PV Tech shortly after.

PV Tech Insights delivers regular, expert-led insight and business intelligence through a series of live and pre-recorded webinars. Our PV Tech Insights series can be seen here.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!
AD/CVD, china, joe biden, lss usa, policy, solar finance, southeast asia, trade tariffs, us solar

Read Next

US developers welcome Biden’s action on solar imports but analysts still predicting lower 2022 deployment

June 7, 2022
The decision of US President Joe Biden to waive tariffs on solar imports from Southeast Asia for two years and authorise the US Department of Energy (DOE) to use the Defense Production Act (DPA) to accelerate the production of clean energy technologies, including PV modules and module components, has been broadly welcomed by the US solar sector and industry analysts.
PV Tech Premium

A very British solar renaissance

June 7, 2022
Having witnessed its utility-scale solar boom peak in 2015, the UK is primed for a return to large-scale solar buildout. Liam Stoker explores the pipeline, the drivers and the role of the country’s new energy security strategy in driving new solar deployment.

C&I solar investor True Green Capital raises US$660m for new fund

June 7, 2022
Commercial and industrial (C&I) solar investor True Green Capital Management (TGC) has closed a US$660 million fundraiser for its latest fund.

Biden to waive Southeast Asia solar import tariffs for two years

June 6, 2022
US President Joe Biden is to waive tariffs on solar imports from Southeast Asia for two years as part of a swathe of measures to boost renewables deployment.

EU putting energy transition ‘on turbocharge’ as national strategies boost renewables

June 2, 2022
European Union (EU) member states are planning a surge in renewables to replace fossil-fired generation as COVID-19, soaring gas prices and Russia’s war in Ukraine put pressure on countries to move towards cleaner and cheaper sources of power. 

Rallies expected in California as CPUC meets to discuss NEM3.0

June 1, 2022
Rallies are set to be held in San Francisco and Los Angeles as the California Public Utilities Commission meets to discuss controversial net metering proposals for the state.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Biden to waive Southeast Asia solar import tariffs for two years

News

Solar polysilicon price jumps again as PV wafer prices resist rise

News

Inside JinkoSolar’s bid to steal a TOPCon march on its PV manufacturing rivals

Features, Interviews

Exclusive: Mytilineos developing 750MW+ of solar PV in Chile

News

TOPCon, heterojunction and BIPV: The year so far in major solar module launches and innovations

Editors' Blog, Features

US developers welcome Biden’s action on solar imports but analysts still predicting lower 2022 deployment

Long Reads, News

Upcoming Events

Renewable Energy Trading Summit

Solar Media Events
June 7, 2022
Leonardo Royal London City, London, UK

Inside the empirical data analysis supporting the global adoption of ultra-high power PV modules

Upcoming Webinars
June 9, 2022
2:00 PM (CEST)

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

Upcoming Webinars
June 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas
© Solar Media Limited 2021