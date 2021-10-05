PV Tech partners Intersolar Europe for special edition of PV Tech Power, available free

PV Tech has partnered with Intersolar Europe to publish a special edition of PV Tech Power ahead of this week’s exhibition and conference.

Intersolar Europe returns this week for Intersolar Europe 2021: Restart, with exhibitors, delegates and attendees returning to the Messe München for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With last year’s show cancelled and this year’s postponed until October, the theme of the exhibition has been very much built around the European solar and storage industries’ post pandemic recovery.

PV Tech and Intersolar Europe have partnered on a special edition of PV Tech Power, which brings together the best of PV Tech Power’s Europe-focused content this year with a comprehensive preview of the themes and topics to be discussed on the show floor this week.

The PV Tech Power Special Edition can be downloaded entirely free of charge here.