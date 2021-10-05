Solar Media
News

PV Tech partners Intersolar Europe for special edition of PV Tech Power, available free

By PV Tech
Europe
Europe

Latest

PV Tech partners Intersolar Europe for special edition of PV Tech Power, available free

News

SunPower mulls sale of CIS unit, bolsters residential solar position with Blue Raven deal

News

Indonesia to install 4.7GW of solar by 2030 under decarbonisation plan

News

AEP Energy seeks up to 500MW of renewables, storage in PJM area

News

Australian federal government’s ARENA plan open to serious legal challenge, says expert

News

Photovolatility: What’s caused the surging price of PV modules?

Featured Articles, Features

Turkey to support 1.5GW of solar PV through latest tender

News

Adani completes SB Energy India acquisition, adds over 4GW of solar to portfolio

News

Total Eren signs solar monitoring agreement with Inaccess

News

FERC rolls back ‘anti-renewables’ policy in PJM market

News
PV Tech has partnered with Intersolar Europe to publish a special edition of PV Tech Power ahead of this week's exhibition and conference.

Intersolar Europe returns this week for Intersolar Europe 2021: Restart, with exhibitors, delegates and attendees returning to the Messe München for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With last year's show cancelled and this year's postponed until October, the theme of the exhibition has been very much built around the European solar and storage industries' post pandemic recovery.

PV Tech and Intersolar Europe have partnered on a special edition of PV Tech Power, which brings together the best of PV Tech Power's Europe-focused content this year with a comprehensive preview of the themes and topics to be discussed on the show floor this week.

The PV Tech Power Special Edition can be downloaded entirely free of charge here.

Intersolar Europe

6 October 2021
Intersolar Europe is the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry. It takes place as part of The smarter E Europe – the continent's largest platform for the energy industry. Under the motto "Connecting solar business," manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, service providers and project planners and developers from around the world meet in Munich every year to discuss the latest developments and trends, explore innovations firsthand and meet potential new customers.

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

6 October 2021
The future is bright for a new era of US solar and storage, and the 8th annual Solar & Storage Finance Summit will provide opportunities to discuss solutions to the industry's challenges and provide a networking platform designed to bring together the top minds in the industry to do business. With a mix of high-level, informative presentations and panels, a stellar cast of speakers and audience members with deal-making capacity, the 2021 edition of the event will be a sell-out success.

Free Webinar: Efficiency limits for PERC, TOPCon, HJT and IBC cell production

6 October 2021
Join this free webinar to hear Martin Green, Scientia Professor, University of New South Wales explain the physical and technological limits for PERC cells and the potential efficiency advantages of TOPCon, HJT and IBC: - How much further can PERC efficiency be pushed? Has it run out of puff or is it just getting started? - The relative merits of TOPCon, HJT and IBC cell variants - The manufacturing technologies that need to be optimised for each of these cell variants (This is the keynote presentation from PV CellTech Online, 25th August 2021)

Intersolar South America

18 October 2021
Intersolar South America, South America's largest exhibition and conference for the solar industry, takes place at the Expo Center Norte in São Paulo, Brazil on October 18–20, 2021, and has a focus on the areas of photovoltaics, PV production and solar thermal technologies. At the accompanying Intersolar South America Conference, renowned experts shed light on hot topics in the solar industry.

EV World Congress

19 October 2021
This year's EV World Congress will hold a special role, not only as the first live EverythingEV event in over a year – a chance to renew your connections and re-engage with the EV sector face to face – but also as a chance to share insight and inspiration as world starts to look towards move on post COVID towards hitting ambitious decarbonisation goals in 2030 and beyond. As ever, we will be bringing world leading organisations, cities, and technology providers to the UK to inspire EV innovators, and delve into the challenges facing the sector as the UK looks to revolutionise road transport.

An inverter's role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

20 October 2021
Utility-scale solar is evolving, shaped by higher power modules and demand for increasingly lower levelised cost of electricity (LCOE). Those trends are also changing project requirements elsewhere, with inverters capable of delivering high power density and power capacity in strong demand. In this webinar, FIMER will detail how its innovative high-power, multi-MPPT string inverter and modular conversion solution can both meet those demands and transform the utility-scale solar sector for the better.

SunPower mulls sale of CIS unit, bolsters residential solar position with Blue Raven deal

October 5, 2021
US solar installer SunPower is exploring alternatives for its commercial and industrial solutions (CIS) unit as it increases its residential footprint through the acquisition of Blue Raven Solar.

Indonesia to install 4.7GW of solar by 2030 under decarbonisation plan

October 5, 2021
Indonesia is aiming to deploy an additional 4,680MW of solar by 2030 as part of efforts to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2060.

AEP Energy seeks up to 500MW of renewables, storage in PJM area

October 5, 2021
A subsidiary of US utility American Electric Power has issued a request for proposals for off-take from between 300MW and 500MW of solar, wind and standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the PJM Interconnection area.

Australian federal government's ARENA plan open to serious legal challenge, says expert

October 5, 2021
A leading Australian barrister and former head of the Law Council of Australia has said the federal government's plans to invest public money into fossil fuel production could be illegal, is open to serious legal challenge and is "at odds" with the purpose of the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA).
PV Tech Premium

Photovolatility: What's caused the surging price of PV modules?

October 4, 2021
Several factors have overseen an increase in the price of modules. Some of them look sure to ease, while others may be more persistent. Sean Rai-Roche delineates the events behind the rise and speaks to industry experts about what businesses can expect moving forward.

Turkey to support 1.5GW of solar PV through latest tender

October 4, 2021
Turkey has published details of an upcoming solar tender that aims to procure power from 76 projects with a combined capacity of 1.5GW.

Solar manufacturing majors call on customers to delay projects amidst supply 'crisis'

News

Photovolatility: What's caused the surging price of PV modules?

Featured Articles, Features

Editor's column: Module supply crisis deteriorates at the worst moment, but will developers entertain further delays?

Editors' Blog, Features

Turkey to support 1.5GW of solar PV through latest tender

News

Polysilicon price jumps 9% in a week as energy crisis hits China

News

US renewables production hits mid-year all-time high, with solar rising almost 25%

News

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

Free Webinar: Efficiency limits for PERC, TOPCon, HJT and IBC cell production

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter's role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
