Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

PV Tech Power 27 out now: European solar under the spotlight, moving on from Performance Ratios and more

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

PV Tech Power 27 out now: European solar under the spotlight, moving on from Performance Ratios and more

News

Solar deployment in Australia ‘significantly higher’ than previously forecast

News

Maxeon Q1 loss widens but new products, higher prices backed to bolster profitability

News

Danish solar sector bids to overcome uncertainty surrounding grid upgrade costs

Editors' Blog, Features

Construction underway at solar duo totalling 600MW in Texas and Ohio

News

Germany deploying more PV systems facing east and west

News

Masdar awarded two solar projects in Uzbekistan totalling 440MW

News

South Carolina utilities settle new net metering policy

News

DSD raises US$85m to boost C&I solar pipeline

News

Maxeon secures 1GW bifacial module supply deal for Nevada solar-storage project

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email

PV Tech Power volume 27 is now available to download, providing a comprehensive and detailed analysis of Europe’s solar market.

This edition of PV Tech Power features a cover story dedicated to the growth of Europe’s solar market. With installations set to rocket in the coming years, we discover not just the drivers behind future growth but also the challenges and hurdles that remain.

Included within the cover story is a country-by-country review of Europe’s market leaders, the emerging markets on everybody’s list of nations to visit and a few surprise packages along the way.

Meanwhile, our Storage & Smart Power section also contains a feature dedicated to the European market, as storage editor Andy Colthorpe hears from representatives from the energy storage trade bodies of Germany, Poland, Ireland and Spain about market developments in their respective countries.

Other features in this issue include:

  • Beyond PR – New solar PV performance metrics for advanced technologies
    Christopher West of Statkraft details how solar is moving beyond using Performance Ratios as the metric of choice for measuring solar project performance.
  • Through gales and hail: Best preparations for solar under extreme weather
    Lightsource BP’s Kevin Christy reveals how his company has prepared its assets for extreme weather
  • The yin and yang of Agri-PV: Bringing together the best of both worlds
    Stephan Schindele of BayWa r.e. gives us the inside track on how agrophotovoltaics is quickly emerging as a must-watch sector of the industry

You can download your digital copy of PV Tech Power 27 via our new subscription service here.

PV Tech Premium subscribers receive every copy of PV Tech Power as part of their subscription as soon as they are published, as well as exclusive content on PV Tech, weekly briefing emails and a host of other benefits.

For more details on PV Tech Premium, including how to subscribe, click here.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
agropv, asset management, energy storage, europe, o&m, performance ratios, policy, pv tech power, pv tech power 27, regulation

Read Next

Canadian Solar reports jump in shipments as manufacturing segment slumps to loss

May 20, 2021
Canadian Solar has reported a jump in shipments and revenue, meeting the top end of its guidance, but warned of a challenging quarter for its manufacturing division after it slumped to a loss.
PV Tech Premium

VIDEO: European solar driving an economic revival

May 19, 2021
In this exclusive video from Solar Media's Large Scale Solar Europe conference, we discuss solar PV's starring role in Europe's post-COVID 19 economic rival and the continent's plans to scale up deployment.

PODCAST: The renewables materials crisis deepens, exclusive Honeywell interview

May 17, 2021
The Solar Media podcast is back for another episode, and Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe explores the deepening materials crisis impacting upstream solar manufacturing, through from modules to trackers.

Spain could deploy 3.5GW of additional self-consumption PV thanks to new grants

May 17, 2021
New Spanish government grants to support the deployment of self-consumption solar projects could result in 3.5GW of additional capacity, trade association UNEF has suggested.

Repsol enters US renewables market with investment in solar developer Hecate Energy

May 13, 2021
Spanish oil major Repsol has made its first foray into the US renewables market with the acquisition of a 40% stake in solar and energy storage project developer Hecate Energy.
PV Tech Premium

IEA may still underestimate solar despite forecast revisions, but it is not alone in doing so

May 12, 2021
After the International Energy Agency revised its renewables deployment forecast upwards by 25%, Liam Stoker looks at the difficult nature of forecasting a rapidly maturing sector amidst a changing landscape

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar deployment in Australia ‘significantly higher’ than previously forecast

News

Maxeon Q1 loss widens but new products, higher prices backed to bolster profitability

News

Danish solar sector bids to overcome uncertainty surrounding grid upgrade costs

Editors' Blog, Features

Construction underway at solar duo totalling 600MW in Texas and Ohio

News

Germany deploying more PV systems facing east and west

News

Masdar awarded two solar projects in Uzbekistan totalling 440MW

News

Upcoming Events

Top-Performing PV Modules: 2021 PVEL Scorecard

Upcoming Webinars
May 26, 2021
Session 1 - 7:00 AM (BST) | Session 2 - 5:00 PM (BST)

Global PV Module Supply: Materials Sourcing, Traceability & Company Rankings

Upcoming Webinars
June 3, 2021

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021