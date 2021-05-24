PV Tech Power 27 out now: European solar under the spotlight, moving on from Performance Ratios and more

PV Tech Power volume 27 is now available to download, providing a comprehensive and detailed analysis of Europe’s solar market.

This edition of PV Tech Power features a cover story dedicated to the growth of Europe’s solar market. With installations set to rocket in the coming years, we discover not just the drivers behind future growth but also the challenges and hurdles that remain.

Included within the cover story is a country-by-country review of Europe’s market leaders, the emerging markets on everybody’s list of nations to visit and a few surprise packages along the way.

Meanwhile, our Storage & Smart Power section also contains a feature dedicated to the European market, as storage editor Andy Colthorpe hears from representatives from the energy storage trade bodies of Germany, Poland, Ireland and Spain about market developments in their respective countries.

Other features in this issue include:

Beyond PR – New solar PV performance metrics for advanced technologies

Christopher West of Statkraft details how solar is moving beyond using Performance Ratios as the metric of choice for measuring solar project performance.

Christopher West of Statkraft details how solar is moving beyond using Performance Ratios as the metric of choice for measuring solar project performance.

Lightsource BP’s Kevin Christy reveals how his company has prepared its assets for extreme weather

Lightsource BP's Kevin Christy reveals how his company has prepared its assets for extreme weather

Stephan Schindele of BayWa r.e. gives us the inside track on how agrophotovoltaics is quickly emerging as a must-watch sector of the industry

You can download your digital copy of PV Tech Power 27 via our new subscription service here.

PV Tech Premium subscribers receive every copy of PV Tech Power as part of their subscription as soon as they are published, as well as exclusive content on PV Tech, weekly briefing emails and a host of other benefits.

For more details on PV Tech Premium, including how to subscribe, click here.