News

PV Tech Power 28 out now: Steadying solar's supply chain, bankability ratings takeaways and more

By PV Tech
Balance of System, Financial & Legal, Grids, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia, Europe

Latest

Silfab Solar doubles US module capacity to 800MW with new facility

News

PV Tech Power 28 out now: Steadying solar’s supply chain, bankability ratings takeaways and more

News

Azure Power returns to profitability despite limited project commissioning

News

Amp Energy strikes land deal for Australian solar-storage site

News

Blackfinch targets core European solar markets in US$412m fundraise

News

LONGi profits increase despite ‘moderate’ capacity utilisation rate adjustments in H1

News

ReneSola reports ‘most profitable quarter’ and upgrades year’s financial outlook

News

Renewables could meet all electricity demand in Australia at certain times of day by 2025

News

Revenue soars, but JA Solar plans upstream investments as costs surge as well

News

Uzbekistan inaugurates country’s first utility-scale solar project ahead of PV rush

News
Supply chain issues continue to disrupt the solar sector. Image: PV Tech/Adrian Cartwright.

The latest edition of PV Tech Power, volume 28, is now available to download, as we take a forensic look at the solar supply chain.

The cover story of PV Tech Power volume 28 explores supply chain volatility in great depth, explaining precisely what has caused the price of materials, components and logistics to soar in 2021, detailing the best mitigation strategies and analysing regulatory developments which could cause further disruption to module supply.

PV Tech Research’s Finlay Colville also takes a deep dive into the learnings from the first two years of our Bankability Ratings, while this volume’s Storage & Smart Power section includes an exclusive interview with Maria Skyllas Kazacos, one of the investors of the vanadium flow battery.

Other features in this issue include:

  • Beyond the ‘Big Three’: The US states booming and the policies driving them
    Outside of California, Texas and Florida, where is solar finding a home in the US? Molly Lempriere reports
  • Inside PV CAMPER: A global research collaborative to advance photovoltaic performance across a range of operating climates
    Representatives of the PV CAMPER project detail some of its initial findings
  • Understanding and negotiating PPAs in the new world of energy trading
    Pexapark’s Amanda Niklaus discusses some of the recent trends affecting power purchase agreements and how to negotiate them

You can download your digital copy of PV Tech Power 28 via our new subscription service here.

PV Tech Premium subscribers receive every copy of PV Tech Power as part of their subscription as soon as they are published, as well as exclusive content on PV Tech, weekly briefing emails and a host of other benefits.

For more details on PV Tech Premium, including how to subscribe, click here.

bankability ratings, energy storage, freight, logistics, materials, module supply, policy, polysilicon, pricing, pv tech power, pv tech power 28, pv tech premium, regulation, supply chain, vanadium flow, volatility

