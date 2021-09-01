PV Tech Power 28 out now: Steadying solar’s supply chain, bankability ratings takeaways and more

Supply chain issues continue to disrupt the solar sector. Image: PV Tech/Adrian Cartwright.

The latest edition of PV Tech Power, volume 28, is now available to download, as we take a forensic look at the solar supply chain.

The cover story of PV Tech Power volume 28 explores supply chain volatility in great depth, explaining precisely what has caused the price of materials, components and logistics to soar in 2021, detailing the best mitigation strategies and analysing regulatory developments which could cause further disruption to module supply.

PV Tech Research’s Finlay Colville also takes a deep dive into the learnings from the first two years of our Bankability Ratings, while this volume’s Storage & Smart Power section includes an exclusive interview with Maria Skyllas Kazacos, one of the investors of the vanadium flow battery.

Other features in this issue include:

Beyond the ‘Big Three’: The US states booming and the policies driving them

Outside of California, Texas and Florida, where is solar finding a home in the US? Molly Lempriere reports

Inside PV CAMPER: A global research collaborative to advance photovoltaic performance across a range of operating climates

Representatives of the PV CAMPER project detail some of its initial findings

Understanding and negotiating PPAs in the new world of energy trading

Pexapark’s Amanda Niklaus discusses some of the recent trends affecting power purchase agreements and how to negotiate them

You can download your digital copy of PV Tech Power 28 via our new subscription service here.

PV Tech Premium subscribers receive every copy of PV Tech Power as part of their subscription as soon as they are published, as well as exclusive content on PV Tech, weekly briefing emails and a host of other benefits.

For more details on PV Tech Premium, including how to subscribe, click here.