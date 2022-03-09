Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

PV Tech Power 30 out now: Solving solar’s skills gap, asset underperformance explained and more

By PV Tech
Companies, Financial & Legal, Grids, Markets & Finance, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

PV Tech Power 30 out now: Solving solar’s skills gap, asset underperformance explained and more

News

EU to accelerate renewables ‘at lightning speed’, cutting dependence on Russian gas

News

Renewables permitting in Iberia unfit for the new energy paradigm, investors say

News

Inflation, power price volatility and seeking an equilibrium between PV projects and capital

Editors' Blog

US to add 22GW of utility-scale solar this year, EIA says

News

LONGi increases wafer prices for third time in six weeks as Tongwei ups cell costs

News

Sonnedix acquires Sun Power Energy, taking on 1GW Poland pipeline

News

UL, NREL unveil DERs cybersecurity report, call for industry standards to protect against threats

News

Florida lawmakers vote to phase out rooftop solar net metering

News

Solar developers, asset owners and financiers bracing for impact of Ukraine conflict

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email

The new edition of our downstream solar journal, PV Tech Power volume 30, is now available to download, featuring coverage of the solar industry’s efforts to bridge a looming skills gap.

The cover story of PV Tech Power vol. 30 assesses solar’s options when it comes to a shortage of workforce across several critical areas, from system designers to high voltage engineers, while also exploring gender diversity in the sector.

Our Market Watch section profiles the rise of two critical markets for solar PV in Brazil and South Africa, while we also talk exclusively to Lightsource bp’s senior leadership team to hear how the solar developer is “building the machine” to help it achieve its ambitious goal of bringing 25GW to financial close by 2025.

Other features in this issue include:

  • Strategies for early fault detection
    3E’s Julien Deckx explores early fault detection strategies for solar PV plants
  • Grid and design consequences of the latest PV technology
    Jan Vedde, senior project manager for European Energy, takes a look at the key technological trends in the solar PV market, from changes to silicon cell manufacturing to the benefits of bifaciality.
  • Flexibility is central to our low carbon future, and a major economic opportunity
    Alexa Capital CEO Bruce Huber examines the rise of flexibility and the major economic opportunity it poses for the energy sector.

You can download your digital copy of PV Tech Power 30 via our subscription service here.

PV Tech Premium subscribers receive every copy of PV Tech Power as part of their subscription as soon as they are published, as well as exclusive content on PV Tech, weekly briefing emails and a host of other benefits.

For more details on PV Tech Premium, including how to subscribe, click here.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA

1 November 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
asset performance, education, engineering, finance, lightsource bp, pv tech power, pv tech premium, skills gap, training

Read Next

PODCAST: Lightsource bp reveals methods behind 25GW target, Ukraine and Europe’s energy landscape explored

February 28, 2022
The February 2022 episode of the Solar Media Podcast features discussion around the energy sector impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an exclusive interview with Lightsource bp’s leadership team and all the news from our Energy Storage Summit 2022.

Lightsource bp expanding into Asian solar markets as 25GW plans progress

February 24, 2022
Lightsource bp is eyeing solar opportunities throughout Asian markets as it progresses towards its target of deploying 25GW of solar PV by 2025.

Solar marketplace Otovo raises $34m to fund entry into six European markets

February 22, 2022
Norwegian start-up Otovo has secured NOK 300 million (US$33.7 million) through a private placement to support the expansion of its solar marketplace into six new European countries.

Azure Power pens 400MW robot PV panel cleaning deal with Ecoppia

February 21, 2022
Independent power producer Azure Power has turned to Ecoppia for robotic cleaning services for 400MW of solar PV.
PV Tech Premium

Gender diversity initiatives in the solar sector: certification and recognition

February 17, 2022
According to a 2019 IRENA report, less than a third of renewables sector jobs were filled by women, a figure which falls further in certain geographies and positions. Molly Lempriere profiles some of the industry initiatives to drive fair representation forward.

SolarEdge ramping up manufacturing in Mexico to reduce shipping costs, tariff impacts

February 16, 2022
Inverter manufacturer SolarEdge is increasing shipments to the US from a new production plant in Mexico as it looks to save on freight costs and reduce the impact of tariffs on imports.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

US to add 22GW of utility-scale solar this year, EIA says

News

LONGi increases wafer prices for third time in six weeks as Tongwei ups cell costs

News

Solar developers, asset owners and financiers bracing for impact of Ukraine conflict

News

Ares Management invests up to US$600m in SB Energy

News

Inflation, power price volatility and seeking an equilibrium between PV projects and capital

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
November 1, 2022
New York, USA
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021