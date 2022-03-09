PV Tech Power 30 out now: Solving solar’s skills gap, asset underperformance explained and more

The new edition of our downstream solar journal, PV Tech Power volume 30, is now available to download, featuring coverage of the solar industry’s efforts to bridge a looming skills gap.

The cover story of PV Tech Power vol. 30 assesses solar’s options when it comes to a shortage of workforce across several critical areas, from system designers to high voltage engineers, while also exploring gender diversity in the sector.

Our Market Watch section profiles the rise of two critical markets for solar PV in Brazil and South Africa, while we also talk exclusively to Lightsource bp’s senior leadership team to hear how the solar developer is “building the machine” to help it achieve its ambitious goal of bringing 25GW to financial close by 2025.

Other features in this issue include:

Strategies for early fault detection

3E’s Julien Deckx explores early fault detection strategies for solar PV plants

Grid and design consequences of the latest PV technology

Jan Vedde, senior project manager for European Energy, takes a look at the key technological trends in the solar PV market, from changes to silicon cell manufacturing to the benefits of bifaciality.

Flexibility is central to our low carbon future, and a major economic opportunity

Alexa Capital CEO Bruce Huber examines the rise of flexibility and the major economic opportunity it poses for the energy sector.

