PV Tech Power 37 out now: PV resilience in the age of extreme weather, hybrid PPAs and Australia’s solar and storage market

The Q4 2023 edition of our downstream solar PV journal, PV Tech Power, is now available to download, leading with a focus on solar PV’s resilience against extreme weather.
The cover story of Volume 37 is an in-depth look at how the solar industry is addressing the question of resilience, as extreme weather events are more frequent and can impact solar PV projects across the globe. This issue looks at how extreme weather events can have long-term impact on the energy production of PV systems, the importance of design and construction to withstand extreme natural conditions as well as emerging technologies and strategies that help build PV resilience.
Elsewhere, we look at the Australian market both for solar and storage as the government announced a 32GW renewables programme, the UK’s fifth Contracts for Difference round, how engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors, tackle challenges the sector faces as solar deployment is booming and much more.
Some other highlights in this issue include:
- Hybrid power purchase agreements for renewable generation co-located with storage
The co-location of renewable generation and energy storage demands new contractual arrangements to make such projects commercially viable. Jack Rankin, Miguel Valderrama and Brian Knowles of Pexapark explore how hybrid PPAs are becoming a favoured solution for structuring deals that capture the full value of both assets.
- The opportunities and challenges within Ireland’s solar market
Despite having a healthy solar target, Ireland’s most recent renewable energy capacity auction saw a disappointing result for PV. Lena Dias Martins looks at the obstacles causing delays and barriers to the rollout of solar on the Emerald Isle.
- Augmentation strategies to manage long-term battery degradation
With storage playing an increasingly central role in the energy transition, the importance of managing battery degradation is coming to the fore. Giriraj Rathore of Wärtsilä Energy Storage & Optimisation explores some of the main strategies for successful battery augmentation as a means of offsetting the impacts of system degradation.
