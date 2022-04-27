PV Tech Power volume 31 out now: A greener PV, robotic solar construction explained and more

The cover story of PV Tech Power 31 details efforts to decarbonise PV manufacturing and establish a circular economy within the industry. Image: Planet Illustration for PV Tech.

The May 2022 edition of our downstream solar journal, PV Tech Power, is now available to download, featuring articles surrounding the decarbonisation of solar manufacturing and deployment.

The cover story of PV Tech Power volume 31 tackles something at the very heart of our industry; decarbonisation of the power sector and the role solar PV looks set to play. We assess the carbon emissions of solar manufacturing and how that is being tackled, while also exploring the emergence of a circular economy within solar PV.

Ahead of Intersolar Europe 2022, our Market Watch section details how three of Europe’s most prolific solar markets – Germany, Italy and the UK- are faring as installations look set to accelerate, while our Storage & Smart Power section explores supply chain constraints on the battery manufacturing side and the role of energy storage in grid operations.

Other features in this issue include:

Cohabitation necessary: what’s new in combining solar PV with animal habitats

Alice Grundy documents recent efforts by the solar industry to make PV projects a more suitable home for wildlife.

Alice Grundy documents recent efforts by the solar industry to make PV projects a more suitable home for wildlife. Accelerating solar through robotics

AES Corporation gives us the inside track of the development of Atlas, its automated solar installation robot.

AES Corporation gives us the inside track of the development of Atlas, its automated solar installation robot. Europe’s energy crisis and its impact on PPA and merchant revenue streams

In the midst of an energy crisis, both generators and offtakers are considering their next moves. Sean Rai-Roche speaks with analysts and experts across the continent to decipher what is expected to happen to prices and what that means for companies’ operations.

You can download your digital copy of PV Tech Power 31 via our subscription service here.

PV Tech Premium subscribers receive every copy of PV Tech Power as part of their subscription as soon as they are published, as well as exclusive content on PV Tech, weekly briefing emails and a host of other benefits.

For more details on PV Tech Premium, including how to subscribe, click here.