Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

France decreases 2035 solar PV target to 90GW

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Policy
Europe

Latest

Towards a new desert testing standard for PV modules

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

France decreases 2035 solar PV target to 90GW

News

Edison Energia, Prysmian in 150MW Italy solar PV PPA

News

T1 Energy selects Texas for 5GW solar cell plant, module ramp up ahead of plans

News

Alight expands to Denmark, acquires 215MW PV plant

News

Scatec signs PPA for 1.1GW/200MWh Egypt solar-plus-storage, commissions Botswana PV

News

Australia adds 3GW of rooftop PV in 2024, passes 25GW

News

Q Energy to build 200MW solar PV in Spain

News

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners raises €12 billion in fifth renewables fund

News

Catalyze secures US$400 million to fund distributed generation portfolio

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Axpo's rooftop solar project in France, the country's largest at the time of its commissioning.
Rooftop solar and ground-mounted PV tenders will be held annually to boost France’s installations. Image: Axpo.

France has revised down its solar PV target by 2035 from 100GW to 90GW in its latest Multiannual Energy Programme (PPE3).

In the latest draft, which is open to consultation (in French) until April 05, the French government has revised its targets from 75-100GW – set in November 2024 – by 2035 to 65-90GW. By 2030, the country expects to reach 54GW of installed solar PV.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

To reach its 2030 and 2035 targets, the country aims to add at least 5.5GW of solar capacity per year between 2025 and 2027, up from 3GW per year in the previous PPE, before reaching 7.5GW of annual added capacity in 2029 and 2030.

Data from French transmission system operator RTE puts the country’s installed solar PV capacity at 23.7GW, as of the end of 2024. Last year, the country added 4.7GW of solar PV, which puts it closer to the new annual target set for 2025 than the previous one set at 3GW.

Utility-scale installations represent more than half of the operational solar parks in France, with 54%. Of that percentage 38% is for ground-mounted solar PV and 16% for rooftop PV. The bulk of the other installed capacity comes from small and medium rooftop installations which represent 41%, while small-scale ground-mounted PV represents 5%.

Ground-mounted and rooftop PV tenders

Tenders will be a contributing factor to reach these targets with the launch of ground-mounted tenders and rooftop ones between 2025 and 2035.

For ground-mounted tenders, two auctions will be held per year, seeking 1GW of capacity each time. These will be launched from the first half of this year and represent a slight increase from the previous tenders, which sought 925MW of solar PV.

Rooftop tenders will see their capacity auctioned reduced to 300MW – most previous tenders were capped at 400MW – with three auctions to be held each year. The reduction in capacity auctioned for rooftop solar is no surprise, as previous tenders failed to reach the minimum cap, with only two rooftop tenders awarding more than 300MW.

For ground-mounted it is a different picture, with the last two tenders awarding nearly 1GW, with the last one ending up oversubscribed, each and much closer to the new allotted capacity.

On top of these two specific solar PV tenders, a technology-neutral tender will be held annually and will seek around 500MW of solar PV, wind and hydropower. No mention of battery storage was made for this tender.

Furthermore, agriPV projects will be supported through the ground-mounted and rooftop PV tenders or through a dedicated call for tenders.

By the end of 2023, France had installed 19.3GW of solar PV capacity, 1.3GW short of the target it had set in its previous programme.

10GW of solar cell and module manufacturing by 2035

Moreover, the country also targets between 5GW to 10GW of annual solar cell and module manufacturing capacity by 2035, while reaching 3GW to 5GW of annual nameplate production for ingots and wafers.

However, the draft does not explain if any programmes will be launched to bolster a domestic manufacturing capacity in the country, which recently saw the closure of EDF Renewables PV manufacturing subsidiary, Photowatt.

French manufacturing startup Carbon sought to buy Photowatt last year with no avail, as the company plans to build a solar cell and module assembly plant in France with an annual nameplate capacity of 5GW and 3.5GW, respectively. The company aims to start production of a 500MW module assembly line in the autumn of this year.

Carbon will not be the only French manufacturer aiming to build manufacturing in France, with Holosolis unveiling in 2023 a plan to build a 5GW module assembly plant. More recently, Chinese solar manufacturer DAS Solar announced the construction of a 3GW module assembly plant in the eastern region of Bourgogne-Franche-Comté. Consisting of three module assembly lines with an annual nameplate of 1GW, the first modules are expected to begin production this year.

French independent power producer (IPP) Reden recently launched a 200MW module assembly line. However, the company told PV Tech Premium in December 2024 that it does not aim to become a solar manufacturer and remains, first and foremost, an IPP.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

25 March 2025
Lisbon, Portugal
The REPower EU Plan has boosted the clean energy revolution, with the total EU solar PV fleet now amounting to over 260GW. But challenges remain – workforce gaps, supply chain disruptions, grid bottlenecks, and volatile energy prices threaten to slow progress. Join us at the Large Scale Solar Summit EU as a Speaker, Sponsor or Attendee and be part of the solution!
More Info
auctions and tenders, deployment target, france, ground-mount solar, LSSEU, policy frameworks, ppe, rooftop solar, solar manufacturing

Read Next

Solar panels in a field somewhere in Europe

Edison Energia, Prysmian in 150MW Italy solar PV PPA

March 18, 2025
Under the “multi-year” corporate PPA, Prysmian will purchase power from a 150MWp solar PV plant in the Viterbo province in central Italy.
Image: AEMO.

Australia adds 3GW of rooftop PV in 2024, passes 25GW

March 17, 2025
In the second half of the year, the country added 1.6GW of rooftop capacity, driving the total installed rooftop solar to more than 25.5G.
Solar PV project from Q Energy built in Spain

Q Energy to build 200MW solar PV in Spain

March 17, 2025
Consisting of three utility-scale projects – 105MWp, 73MWp and 26MWp, respectively – the projects are expected to be completed in 2026.
A sheep stands in front of solar panels in a field in France.

Baywa r.e sells 127MW French PV projects repurposing military sites, boosting biodiversity

March 14, 2025
The capacity is spread across three commissioned projects: the 40MWp Greenberry, 40MW Fontenet 3 and the 47MW Amance projects.
Image: Getty

Nexwell Power inks 145MW PPAs in Spain with ‘one of the largest US tech companies’

March 12, 2025
The company said it would supply "one of the largest tech companies in the US" with roughly 2.9GWh of solar power from 2026 through 2040.
Radial Power will use the Bank of America funding to bring online 96MW of new solar capacity in 2024. Image: Radial Power

OnSwitch, Radial Power to develop 100MW rooftop C&I solar PV

March 11, 2025
The companies aim to develop the C&I portfolio over the next two years. Development on the first sites, which will be owned and operated by Radial, has already begun.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Australia adds 3GW of rooftop PV in 2024, passes 25GW

News

Baywa r.e sells 127MW French PV projects repurposing military sites, boosting biodiversity

News

Q Energy to build 200MW solar PV in Spain

News

ITRPV preview: Busbar-less wafers as a driver to reduce silver consumption

News, Features, Interviews

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners raises €12 billion in fifth renewables fund

News

Canadian Solar and LONGi chiefs sound the alarm as China’s PV industry enters ‘dark forest’ of price wars and patent battles

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2025

Solar Media Events
March 18, 2025
Sydney, Australia

Maximizing Solar Project Accuracy with PVcase Yield’s Digital Twin Technology

Upcoming Webinars
March 19, 2025
12pm EST / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 25, 2025
Lisbon, Portugal

Energy Storage Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
March 26, 2025
Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel, Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.