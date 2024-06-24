Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Features, Editors' Blog

Perovskite, manufacturing woes and quality control – Intersolar Europe 2024 takeaways

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Markets & Finance, Policy, Thin-Film
Europe

Latest

Perovskite, manufacturing woes and quality control – Intersolar Europe 2024 takeaways

Features, Editors' Blog

‘Comprehensive upgrades of products represented by new mascots’: Yingli Solar on new branding and n-type technology

Features, Interviews

‘Building regional operation centers for expanded service scope’: JA Solar on expansion plans and increased manufacturing capacity

Features, Interviews

Econergy sells 214MW solar PV project in Romania to undisclosed Balkan conglomerate

News

Origami Solar inks steel deals for ‘fully American’ module frame supply

News

US ranks first again in EY’s Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index

News

Actis creates Peruvian IPP seeking 12GW of energy capacity

News

Australia: Capacity Investment Scheme receives interest from 40GW of solar and wind energy

News

Masdar to acquire 67% stake in Greek renewables company Terna Energy

News

RETC: UVID problems in PV modules could ‘become a major reliability issue’

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

The Intersolar Europe 2024 trade show closed its doors for another year on Friday (21 June). Ahead of further coverage and interviews from the conference, this piece will collate a few of the key takeaways that we saw on the ground at the show last week.

Perovskite and tandem next-gen

Intersolar Europe 2024 hosted the biggest players in the PV manufacturing space, each with a sizeable footprint on the trade floor to flex their technological and marketing muscles. And almost without exception, they all brought their own iteration of next-generation perovskite-tandem solar technology.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Perovskite is well-known to the industry by now, touted as the “next big thing” after n-type cells once the various manufacturers and research institutions manage to create a stable and long-lasting product. The material’s main drawback is its volatility, as it degrades significantly when exposed to the elements and is yet to be put to commercial use at any meaningful scale.

From conversations with manufacturers over the three days of Intersolar Europe 2024, it emerged that perovskite was one of (if not the) main research and development (R&D) focus for the future. A representative from Qcells told me that their R&D centre in Thalheim, Germany was predominantly concerned with tandem technology development, but they were unable to give a timeline for when the technology might make an appearance on the market.

A perovskite-tandem cell exhibited by Qcells, degrading in real time. Image: Will Norman for PV Tech

Qcells chose to display a perovskite-silicon tandem cell behind glass at its booth (pictured left) which was degrading in real time under the sweltering, humid conditions at the show. In highlighting the challenge so obviously, their representative told me that their statement was clear: ‘We’re not there yet. Anyone saying otherwise should raise questions.’ Qcells is currently involved in an EU-funded perovskite cell research programme dubbed the PEPPERONI consortium.

The cells do survive longer when encased in a module, like the products shown at GCL’s booth. The company was clear that they were pilot products only, but the emphasis had decisively shifted regarding perovskite; it is now “when”, not “if”.

During the show, LONGi announced a commercial M6-size wafer-level silicon-perovskite tandem solar cell with 30.1% efficiency.

Oxford PV CTO Chris Case in front of the company’s perovskite-tandem module. Image: Will Norman for PV Tech

Most notable were the contributions from lower-volume manufacturers and research houses. Oxford PV announced a tandem module produced in partnership with SolarMaxx on the first day of the exhibition which Wilhelm Stein, CEO of Sunmaxx, said would “outshine everything that came before.”

I also spoke with Oxford PV CEO David Ward (full interview to follow) who revealed that the company had signed some trial supply agreements with companies looking to test their tandem modules in the field. Ward said that perovskite-tandem technology was “like a tide” – it is definitely coming in, sooner or later.

European manufacturing is fast asleep

Another unmissable fact from the conversations PV Tech had at Intersolar was that Europe’s solar manufacturing industry – at least its silicon solar supply chain – is unlikely to take off.

We spoke with a number of major manufacturers including Qcells, JA Solar and Meyer Burger, all of which said that, after conducting feasibility studies for European capacity, the numbers do not add up.

The sector’s woes are well-documented, and a number of European companies have abandoned capacity on the continent in the last year, notably Meyer Burger which announced the closure of its German module production factory in January.  

The EU’s Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA), which is designed to bring more clean energy manufacturing to the continent, was under discussion at Intersolar Europe 2024. Speaking on one of the event’s panels, members of the European Commission and its solar industry discussed the need for effective implementation and limiting the amount of bureaucracy that falls onto manufacturers.

Both Meyer Burger and Qcells told PV Tech that, politically, it would be advantageous for Europe to have a solar manufacturing capacity in order to guard against possible supply shockwaves from China. But Oliver Beckel, head of public affairs at Qcells, added that the costly decision to onshore manufacturing will only become profitable if some supply disruption occurs or geopolitical tensions with China escalate. If nothing happens, he said, the decision to build GW-scale capacity begins to look very expensive.

One Tier-1 Chinese manufacturer told us that it would take political will and intervention to address the cost premium that modules produced in Europe would undoubtedly incur, and which its customers were currently unwilling to pay. In another discussion at the event, the founders of the Libertas feasibility study said that European-made modules would run at an eight-cent-per-watt premium over Chinese imports.

There were a number of European companies at the event who are engaged in setting up European factories, and there is every chance that the NZIA may prove effective in getting them up and running, particularly if it includes “resilience bonus” that parts of the industry have called for. It was clear, though, that the biggest players are holding back.

Many of Europe’s woes have been caused by massive oversupply in the solar value chain and a subsequent drop in module prices. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) following the end of Intersolar Europe 2024, Jenny Chase, solar analyst at Bloomberg NEF, said:

Quality and reliability

There was also a noticeable emphasis on PV module and system quality assurance and reliability at the show.

Walking Intersolar’s vast halls, numerous stalls were focused on quality assurance and testing, with notable presence from Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE (Fraunhofer ISE), ISC Konstanz and other testing houses. There was also a panel discussion on the topic.

A number of recent reports have raised eyebrows about the number of defects in solar modules reaching the market. Late last year, Clean Energy Associates (CEA) published findings that showed a “massive increase” in PV module defects, and more recently Kiwa PVEL published its Module Reliability Scorecard which recorded the highest number of module failures in its ten-year history.

These recent developments have coincided with the industry’s arrival as a “terawatt-scale” force and the huge capacity expansions – way in excess of market demand – from Chinese manufacturers. Correlation does not imply causation, but one source at the show told us that some manufacturers are not tested regularly after obtaining a certification from a technological testing house, and as such may begin to cut corners once the qualification has been issued.

PV Tech published an in-depth look at module quality concerns in the Q1 2024 issue of our downstream journal, PV Tech Power.

UPCOMING EVENT

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

27 June 2024
9am BST
FREE WEBINAR -This special webinar will take a deep dive into the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings pyramid, capturing the relative bankability status of the top 70-80 PV module suppliers globally. In addition to revealing the latest ranking of global PV module suppliers, PV Tech’s Head of Research, Finlay Colville, will show the depth of analysis and commentary included within the report for module suppliers. A key output from the webinar will be to learn which PV module suppliers have moved up the rankings pyramid in recent years and why this growth has been achieved. Conversely, some of the companies that have fallen down the rankings will be discussed, in particular those suffering from market-share losses and financial problems.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, china, europe, intersolar 2024, nzia, perovskite, pv modules, pv power plants, quality assurance, solar pv, tandem cells

Read Next

Yingli Solar at SNEC 2024
Sponsored

‘Comprehensive upgrades of products represented by new mascots’: Yingli Solar on new branding and n-type technology

June 24, 2024
At SNEC 2024, PV Tech spoke with Allen Geng, sales director at Yingli Solar, about the company’s branding and strengths in n-type technology.
JA Solar, SNEC 2024
Sponsored

‘Building regional operation centers for expanded service scope’: JA Solar on expansion plans and increased manufacturing capacity

June 24, 2024
Solar panels in Romania.

Econergy sells 214MW solar PV project in Romania to undisclosed Balkan conglomerate

June 24, 2024
Israel-headquartered independent power producer (IPP) Econergy has sold a 214MW solar PV project in Romania.
Close up of a solar module with a steel frame.

Origami Solar inks steel deals for ‘fully American’ module frame supply

June 24, 2024
Solar frame producer Origami Solar has signed three deals with US steel manufacturers to produce its steel module frames in a move which it said “finalised a fully American supply chain.”
Origis Energy secures US$300 million financing facility to develop its solar and storage portfolio.

US ranks first again in EY’s Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index

June 24, 2024
The US has yet again been named the most attractive market for renewables investment and deployment opportunities, according to EY.
Solarpack has closed financing on a 300MW solar PV plant in Peru

Actis creates Peruvian IPP seeking 12GW of energy capacity

June 24, 2024
Renewable energy infrastructure investor Actis has launched a new independent power producer (IPP) company in Peru, seeking to develop 12GW of energy projects.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Masdar to acquire 67% stake in Greek renewables company Terna Energy

News

Australia: Capacity Investment Scheme receives interest from 40GW of solar and wind energy

News

RETC: UVID problems in PV modules could ‘become a major reliability issue’

News

Maxeon CEO talks financial difficulties, module prices and AD/CVD – part 1

Features, Interviews

LONGi announces 30.1% efficiency silicon-perovskite tandem solar cell

News

Econergy sells 214MW solar PV project in Romania to undisclosed Balkan conglomerate

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Reliability and durability of heterojunction modules

Upcoming Webinars
July 10, 2024
9am (BST) / 10am (CEST)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland
© Solar Media Limited 2024