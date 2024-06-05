Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Record number of manufacturers and failures in Kiwa PVEL’s Module Reliability Scorecard

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Fab & Facilities, Modules
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Leapton launches TOPCon module range, with maximum conversion efficiency of 22.95%

News

Spanish renewables company Elawan Energy to build 2GW solar projects in Italy

News

LCOE ranges tighten in Lazard’s latest financial report

News

Record number of manufacturers and failures in Kiwa PVEL’s Module Reliability Scorecard

News

On the way to an ‘all-electric society’: Potential for the use of higher voltages in the field of renewable energy

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Masdar starts building 760MW solar PV projects in Azerbaijan

News

GCL Tech’s first overseas granular silicon project to land in the UAE

News

Turlock Irrigation District launches request for proposals for renewable power in California

News

SECI launches tender for 1.2GW of ISTS-connected solar capacity in India

News

Domestic manufacturing ‘changes the whole supply chain,’ says Finlay Colville at UK Solar Summit

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Hail damage on a solar panel.
In its 10th edition of the Module Reliability Scorecard, Kiwa PVEL added a new hail testing category. Image: Kiwa PVEL

A record of 53 manufacturers and 388 module types have been named “Top Performers” by Kiwa PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) in its 2024 Module Reliability Scorecard. But the annual report also recorded the highest percentage of module failures in its 10-year history, with two-thirds of manufacturers notching up at least one test failure.

Now in its 10th edition, Kiwa PVEL’s scorecard presents findings in PVEL’s PV Module Product Qualification Program (PQP), scoring solar modules following the results of various testing procedures, including thermal cycling, damp heat, hail stress sequence – with a new Top Performer in that category – backsheet durability, LID/LeTID sensitivity and more. In total, there are 10 different categories assessed.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

This year’s Scorecard features 20 manufacturers that appear as Top Performers for the first time, while only nine of the 53 manufacturers listed as Top Performers appeared in all categories as such. And only four specific models from of these manufacturers were Top Performers in every test category.

Despite the increased number of module manufacturers being named as Top Performers, 66% of module manufacturers have experienced at least one test failure. This is the highest recorded percentage, said Kiwa PVEL. Failures at the bills of materials (BOM) level have also increased from 32% in 2023 to 41% in 2024. These include failure types of junction box-related issues, power loss and an increasing number of modules with delamination issues.

“Our 2024 Scorecard showcases strong results across a diverse group of solar module manufacturers, which reflects the excellence and growth we have observed in PV manufacturing in recent years,” said Kevin Gibson, managing director of Kiwa PVEL.

“For over a decade, we’ve tested assumptions about solar module reliability and performance while continuing to refine our methodology as the industry continues to innovate with new technologies and module designs. We’re proud that we’re still setting a high bar for manufacturers and providing downstream buyers with the crucial information they need to make educated procurement decisions.”

New hail category

For the 10th edition of Kiwa PVEL’s Scorecard, the company introduced a new category for hail testing, which has been an ever-growing interest in the industry, not just for modules but also with trackers.

The PQP’s Hail Stress Sequence (HSS) surpasses IEC/UL minimum hail requirements testing PV modules against a range – from 35mm to 55mm – of hail impacts.

The test focused on glass breakage with glass backsheet less prone to glass breakage than 2.0mm heat strengthened glass-glass modules.

Breakage rate of 50mm hail on glass-glass modules was of 89%, compared to 40% for glass backsheet modules. For glass-glass modules, the rear glass broke 40% of the time for modules that have experienced glass breakage.

The complete scorecard has been made available in both an online digital format and via downloadable PDF at www.scorecard.pvel.com.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
BOMs, hail, hail testing, Kiwa PVEL, module scorecard, module testing, pvel, pvel module reliability scorecard

Read Next

ftc solar

FTC Solar launches autonomous hail stow programme

June 3, 2024
FTC Solar has launched its Automated Hail Stow Solution, an automated programme to stow PV modules ahead of hailstorms.
pvel

Outside the boxplot: Exploring Kiwa PVEL’s PQP outliers

May 28, 2024
Authors from Kiwa PVEL explore how and why they have seen that the test results on individual bill of materials combinations vary.
solar with clouds
Premium

Big Interview: kWh Analytics’ Jason Kaminsky on managing risk amid extreme weather events

May 15, 2024
We speak to kWh Analytics CEO Jason Kaminsky about the use of data in the assessment and management of risk at solar projects.
Image: Port Houston.
Premium

US PV module supply under the microscope: ‘Trade regulations unlikely to include extra countries in the short term’

May 2, 2024
Kiwa PVEL's Tristan Erion-Lorico talks about his view on AD/CVD regulations and Kiwa PVEL's Module Reliability Scorecard.
University of New South Wales TOPCon testing.

TOPCon modules endure ‘significant degradation’ in damp heat testing compared to PERC

May 1, 2024
Scientists from the University of New South Wales have found that TOPCon modules endure “significant degradation” in damp heat testing.
Kiwa Group

Kiwa Group integrates three solar businesses into one brand

April 2, 2024
Kiwa Group has integrated three subsidiaries, PV Evolution Labs (PVEL), PI Berlin and Extel Energy, into one brand.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SECI launches tender for 1.2GW of ISTS-connected solar capacity in India

News

China commissions 5GW solar project, world’s largest

News

Alliant Energy completes 200MW Wisconsin PV plant

News

JinkoSolar unveils TOPCon perovskite tandem solar cell with 33.24% conversion efficiency

News

Record number of manufacturers and failures in Kiwa PVEL’s Module Reliability Scorecard

News

Domestic manufacturing ‘changes the whole supply chain,’ says Finlay Colville at UK Solar Summit

News

Upcoming Events

Overcoming the hurdles in ramping-up solar cell production to maximum efficiency with MES

Upcoming Webinars
June 11, 2024
3:00 PM (BST) / 4:00 PM (CEST)

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
9am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland
© Solar Media Limited 2024