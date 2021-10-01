Solar Media
News

PVEL launches crowdsourced inverter testing programme

By Sean Rai-Roche
Inverters
Americas, Europe

Latest

News

News

Editor’s column: Module supply crisis deteriorates at the worst moment, but will developers entertain further delays?

Editors' Blog, Features

Iberdrola acquires 245MW Australian project from RES

News

Solar manufacturing majors call on customers to delay projects amidst supply ‘crisis’

News

US AD/CVD decision delayed as Commerce seeks new information, A-SMACC identities

News

Polysilicon price jumps 9% in a week as energy crisis hits China

News

Iberdrola halts investments in some renewable energy projects in Spain

News

SEIA calls for solar to reach 30% of US electricity generation by 2030

News

TCL to partner Zhonghuan Semiconductor for Malaysian cell facility as G12 wafer output soars

News

UK developer plots 1GW of solar on retired coal sites

News
PVEL will crowdsource data from inverter suppliers to help inform buyers’ decision making. Image: SMA Solar Technology.

PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) has launched a crowdsourced testing programme that will work with solar investors, developers and asset owners to test inverters and does not require manufacturer participation.

The Inverter Crowd Power Product Qualification Program (PQP) will see testing conducted on commercially purchased inverters and will match the tests PVEL uses in its traditional Inverter PQP, introduced in 2014.

By providing transparent and reliable data to buyers, the crowdsourced system will quantify product performance and reduce buyers’ risk of procuring inverters with limited field deployment, according to PVEL.

Both testing regimes include field-representative safety, reliability, and performance testing under varying environmental and interconnection conditions.

The various testing methods will be used to support datasheet validation for more accurate performance and revenue models; reliability evaluations for improved operation and maintenance (O&M) cost and replacement rate forecast accuracy; and safety assessments for reliable arc and ground fault detection in fielded systems.

“PVEL’s crowdsourced testing gives inverter buyers the opportunity to leverage empirical data over the claims of product marketing materials. Initial feedback from our downstream partners has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Tara Doyle, chief commercial officer of PVEL.

“With or without manufacturer involvement, we will ensure PVEL’s technical insights for deployment of high-quality equipment are available to the solar market.”

PVEL said that while Ginlong Solis and Chint Power Systems have recently submitted their 250+ kW/h inverters for testing, the vast majority of inverter suppliers do not usually engage in independent testing that exceeds certification standards.

The independent testing lab regularly produces module and inverter ‘Top Performer’ rankings via its reliability scorecard. Earlier this year, PV Tech spoke with PVEL’s head of PV module business Tristan Erion-Lorico about junction box failure, testing for the elements and what developers must consider when using the scorecard.

Started in 2010 in California, PVEL operated under DNV from 2014-2019. It became part of the Netherlands-based KIWA group of companies this year.  

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

20 October 2021
Utility-scale solar is evolving, shaped by higher power modules and demand for increasingly lower levelised cost of electricity (LCOE). Those trends are also changing project requirements elsewhere, with inverters capable of delivering high power density and power capacity in strong demand. In this webinar, FIMER will detail how its innovative high-power, multi-MPPT string inverter and modular conversion solution can both meet those demands and transform the utility-scale solar sector for the better.
inverter supplier, inverters, kiwa group, pvel, testing

Thailand’s ‘largest’ floating solar project comes online

September 17, 2021
A 58.5MW floating PV plant in Thailand, said to be the largest install of its kind in the country, has been connected to the grid, according to inverter and floating solutions supplier Sungrow.
Procurement considerations for the large-format module era

September 16, 2021
Spencer Jansen, head of new technology solutions at developers Hive Energy and Ethical Power, assesses how the introduction of large-format solar modules has had repercussions throughout the solar design and procurement process.

SMA cuts sales guidance due to supply chain challenges, project pushbacks

September 8, 2021
Inverter supplier SMA Solar Technology has lowered its revenue and earnings guidance for the remainder of the year due to the undersupply of electronic components.  
Will Modbus TCP be the dominant communication standard for C&I solar inverter environments going forward?

August 24, 2021
With RS-485 connection ports being phased out, Carsten M. Steenberg, VP of product management at Rainwise, explores whether Modbus TCP will emerge as the communication standard for C&I solar inverters from now on, and details the benefits such a transition could bring.

SMA tightens supplier, stockpiling strategies as delivery constraints set to bite

August 12, 2021
SMA Solar Technology saw inverter sales decline in the first half of 2021 and warned of potential delivery capacity constraints in H2 because of the ongoing strained supply situation for electronic components.

SolarEdge boosted by European demand as Q2 revenue soars

August 3, 2021
PV inverter manufacturer SolarEdge Technologies posted record quarterly revenues in Q2, thanks in part to a strong performance in Europe.

Solar manufacturing majors call on customers to delay projects amidst supply 'crisis'

News

Polysilicon price jumps 9% in a week as energy crisis hits China

News

Proposed US solar manufacturing act gathers steam as crucial commerce department decision looms

News

US AD/CVD decision delayed as Commerce seeks new information, A-SMACC identities

News

SEIA calls for solar to reach 30% of US electricity generation by 2030

News

Iberdrola halts investments in some renewable energy projects in Spain

News

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

October 6, 2021

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

Free Webinar: Efficiency limits for PERC, TOPCon, HJT and IBC cell production

October 6, 2021

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter's role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
