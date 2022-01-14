Solar Media
News

Q CELLS, KSI sign strategic agreement to collaborate on project development and financing

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Q CELLS, KSI sign strategic agreement to collaborate on project development and financing

News

Solar industry has responsibility to keep sites in agricultural production, says Silicon Ranch CCO

Features, Interviews

SMA Solar cuts 2021 earnings forecast in half following O&M contract issue

News

Changzhou Better Film to invest US$125m in 20GW EVA production facility

News

Renewable PPA prices in Europe up 8% due to ongoing energy crisis

News

Reliance to invest US$80bn in 100GW project pipeline, PV manufacturing and green hydrogen ‘ecosystem’ in India

News

Invenergy launches community solar-focused JV, targeting 3GW of renewables capacity by 2030

News

Revealed: The top 10 PV module suppliers in 2021 – part one

Editors' Blog, Features

Lightsource bp closes on US$533m financing package to fund construction of two US solar PV projects totalling 480MW

News

Net metering expert slams California’s ‘regressive’ rooftop solar policy proposals

News
The South Korean module manufacturer said it would deliver both software and hardware to de-risk KSI’s projects. Image: Q CELLS

Module manufacturer and energy solutions company Q CELLS has entered into a strategic partnership with development and financing firm Kendall Sustainable Infrastructure (KSI) to collaborate on project co-development and financing.

KSI manages investments in solar and energy storage projects among other things and Q CELLS has allocated an undisclosed amount of capital for investment into KSI’s projects in the US, which could also include battery energy storage systems (BESS).

For those projects that do include BESS, Q CELLS will offer its Grid Equity financing product, which is designed to “de-risk energy storage project” through optimising “the value of energy storage systems by participating in ISO wholesale markets and demand response programmes”, the company said.

Q CELLS senior vice president in its North America Distributed Energy Solutions business, Dan Loflin, said the company would engage in “project development initiatives with KSI through providing our hardware, software, and financing solutions designed to maximise returns while de-risking energy storage revenues”.

KSI co-founder and managing director John Chaimanis, said the agreement with Q CELLS would enhance the company’s competitiveness by adding “rare capability” in the marketplace. “Working together will allow us to continue delivering on our promise of ‘value-added finance’ in a world of commodity capital.”

In August last year, Q CELLS North America invested in a portfolio of solar-plus-storage projects developed by Amped Solutions via a grid equity investment.

Back in March 2021, the Seoul, South Korea, headquartered company filed patent infringement complaints in Germany against Astronergy, with a separate filing also made in France relating to the unlawful incorporation of Q CELL technology into modules produced by three major suppliers.

battery energy storage systems bess, kendall sustainable infrastructure, q cells, storage, strategic partnership

Read Next

Vietnamese PV projects to assess potential of battery storage in preventing curtailment

January 11, 2022
Solar PV power generation in Vietnam could about to be maximised through the integration of battery energy storage systems (BESS), with consultancy AqualisBraemar LOC Group (ABL Group) hired to conduct feasibility studies across multiple PV plants following curtailment issues in the country.

Renewables integration, energy storage and investment uncertainty among top five problems faced by Asia’s power sector, says report

January 5, 2022
Renewable integration, sufficient energy storage and market uncertainty are three of the top five challenges facing Asia’s power sector today, according to Black & Veatch’s Asia Electric report that also overwhelmingly named hydrogen as a key decarbonisation method beyond the next decade

DOE establishes new Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations to scale green technologies

December 24, 2021
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has established the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, a new DOE office that will help deliver on President Joe Biden’s climate plans

Platte River issues RFP for 250MW of solar PV, encourages battery storage as part of projects

December 17, 2021
Platte River Power Authority has issued a request for proposals (RFP) to obtain up to 250MW of new solar PV generating capacity that could begin producing energy by 2025

AMERICAS ROUND-UP: National Grid Renewables raises US$98m, Westbridge Energy buys 75% stake in solar and storage developer

December 8, 2021
A round up of the latest news from the Americas, including National Gird Renewables closing a US$98 million raise, a ski resort investing in solar via a partnership with Nexamp and Westbridge Energy buying a controlling stake in a solar and storage company

CSI Solar signs strategic partnership agreement to focus on renewables and battery energy storage

November 25, 2021
Canadian Solar subsidiary CSI Solar has signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) that will focus on energy storage and renewable energy technology.

