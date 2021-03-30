Solar Media
News

Q CELLS files patent infringement complaints against Astronergy in Germany and France

By Liam Stoker
Cell Processing, Manufacturing

Latest

Q CELLS files patent infringement complaints against Astronergy in Germany and France

News

Australia’s AGL plans restructure to create two separate energy businesses

News

Inside JA Solar’s 40GW PV module assembly production plans for 2021

Editors' Blog

Total signs 1GW Iraq solar deal

News

Neoen gets go-ahead for 450MW solar-storage project in New South Wales

News

BayWa r.e. expands agroPV project in the Netherlands to protect crops from extreme weather

News

MIT researchers use automated testing to identify longer-lasting perovskite compounds

News

New joint venture to develop and acquire 3.4GW of Spanish solar

News

ReneSola returns to profit despite ‘challenging’ 2020

News

Energy regulators must learn from past mistakes, or risk residential solar progress

Editors' Blog, Features
The complaint relates to Q CELLS’ ‘689’ patent, which has also been the subject of complaints against JinkoSolar, LONGi Solar and REC Solar. Image: Q CELLS.

South Korea-based solar module manufacturer Q CELLS has filed patent infringement complaints in both Germany and France against Astronergy.

In a statement issued yesterday, Q CELLS confirmed it had filed a complaint with the Regional Court of Düsseldorf on 12 March 2021, followed by a separate filing with the High Court of Paris on 19 March 2021.

The new filings follow a ruling reached by the Regional Court of Düsseldorf last summer that three other solar module manufacturers, namely JinkoSolar, REC Solar and LONGi Solar, had unlawfully incorporated Q CELLS patented technology into their respective solar products.

All three companies have appealed against the court’s judgement, with an appeal set to be heard by the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court next month.

The complaints link to Q CELLS’ EP 2 220 689 patent, which covers solar cell passivation techniques which can be used in Passivated Emitter Rear Cell (PERC) technology.

Q CELLS said the new complaints represented the company’s “strong willingness” to protect its technological innovations, adding that it would “take all possible pathways” to stop any infringement of its patents.

“Technological innovation has always been the core tenet of Q CELLS’ proud history for more than 20 years. Q CELLS believes these lawsuits will protect our intellectual property rights and contribute to establishing a healthy innovation landscape in the solar industry,” Daniel Jeong, CTO at Q CELLS, said.

PV Tech has approached Astronergy, part of the Chint Group, for comment.

689 patent, astronergy, chint group, france, germany, patent infringement, q cells

