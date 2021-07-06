Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Q CELLS partners Samsung Electronics on ‘zero energy homes’ initiative

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules, Power Plants, Storage
Americas, Europe, Southeast Asia

Latest

Masdar invests US$174m in a 200MW farm in Armenia

News

Q CELLS partners Samsung Electronics on ‘zero energy homes’ initiative

News

Applus+ acquires solar consulting and engineering firm Enertis

News

Acciona Energía shares up 7% on market debut, Greenvolt eyes solar expansion with IPO

News

Lithuania’s COVID recovery plan earmarks €242m for renewables

News

EQT acquires solar and storage developer Cypress Creek Renewables

News

Solar bodies pile pressure on Italian government to simplify permit process

News

Beyond PR: New solar PV performance metrics for advanced technologies

Featured Articles, Features

Residential and large-scale solar transforming how Australia’s energy market operates, says regulator

News

Tongwei doubles polysilicon pipeline capacity with 200,000MT facility plans

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Hee Cheul (Charles) Kim, CEO of Q CELLS (left), and JaeSeung Lee (right), president and head of digital appliances business at Samsung Electronics, following the signing of the MoU. Image: Q CELLS.

Module manufacturer Q CELLS has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with electronics giant Samsung to develop a ‘zero energy homes’ strategy for global markets.

The agreement will see the companies collaborate on developing systems which can connect smart home devices with the software platforms of both companies, incorporating services such as on-site energy generation, storage, consumption and energy management.

Q CELLS and Samsung said the plan is to target joint sales in the US and Europe firstly, where residential power management markets are more mature, while also collaborating on domestic and overseas demonstration projects.

Q CELLS described the ‘zero energy home’ concept as one that makes residential energy generation and consumption more efficient, improving energy independence and helping to reduce domestic carbon emissions. It combines ‘active technology’ which can generate power, such as solar PV, and ‘passive technology’, which includes devices that can help minimise energy losses.

Q CELLS will provide solar and energy storage systems alongside its Q.ONNECT energy management system. While helping consumers collect and manage data on their power generation and storage, the software solution will also help optimise the power system’s operation based on local weather data.

This data will then communicate with Samsung Electronics’ SmartThings platform which provides consumers with control over energy use within the home, linking to domestic devices. The intent is to provide homeowners with a more complete, clearer view of how power they generate and store is consumed while also facilitating the creation of more sustainable power management plans.

Hee Cheul (Charles) Kim, CEO at Q CELLS, said the companies expect to provide customers around the globe with competitive energy solutions as a result of the agreement, while also aiming to use the deal to strengthen Q CELLS’ own position in residential solar.

Last summer Q CELLS sought to bolster both its energy storage platforms knowhow and its position in the US market through the acquisition of Growing Energy Labs Inc., or Geli, which provides an end-to-end software platform which streamlines the process of designing, selling and managing energy storage assets.

That, in turn, built on the launch of its Q.HOME Cloud solution, which combines solar and energy storage products with a cloud-based operational component to provide homes with a “100% sustainable power supply”, allowing homes to source renewable power from local grids whenever on-site generation is insufficient.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
energy management, energy storage, q cells, residential solar, samsung electronics, software, zero carbon homes

Read Next

Applus+ acquires solar consulting and engineering firm Enertis

July 6, 2021
Certification company Applus+ has completed its acquisition of Enertis, a Spain-based engineering, consulting and inspection services provider focused on the solar PV sector.

EQT acquires solar and storage developer Cypress Creek Renewables

July 5, 2021
Private equity firm EQT has struck a deal to acquire US-based solar and storage developer Cypress Creek Renewables from investment firms HPS Investment Partners and Temasek.

US ROUND-UP: Invenergy completes 100MW Las Vegas project, SEIA bolsters advocacy efforts

June 29, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US PV sector, as commercial operations begin at a plant in the Nevada desert developed by Invenergy, and the Solar Energy Industries Association adds new companies to its board of directors.

India’s Reliance aims to enable at least 100GW of solar through new renewables push

June 25, 2021
Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries will construct an integrated PV module factory and look to enable more than 100GW of solar by 2030 as part of a US$10.1 billion clean energy plan.
PV Tech Premium

‘A new hope for American solar’: US manufacturers laud tax credit proposals

June 23, 2021
US-based solar manufacturers have enthusiastically backed proposed tax credits that they say could enable the country to meet its PV equipment demands domestically while creating tens of thousands of new jobs.

‘The status quo is no longer going to cut it’: Investor confidence sky high but ACORE calls on solar funds go further still

June 15, 2021
The confidence of renewable energy investors and developers stands at an “all-time high”, a new report by the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) claims, however investment must surge in the coming years if the US is to meet decarbonisation goals.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

TNB launches Vantage – a new company focused on UK and European renewables

News

Acciona Energía shares up 7% on market debut, Greenvolt eyes solar expansion with IPO

News

Tongwei doubles polysilicon pipeline capacity with 200,000MT facility plans

News

Beyond PR: New solar PV performance metrics for advanced technologies

Featured Articles, Features

EQT acquires solar and storage developer Cypress Creek Renewables

News

Trina Vertex series sets new module aperture efficiency record

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

LONGi’s Hi-MO N: N-type TopCon breakthroughs boost efficiency and energy yield for large scale PV

Upcoming Webinars
July 28, 2021
4:00 PM (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021