Qair secures US$94 million for 203MW of renewable projects in Poland

French independent power producer (IPP) Qair has secured PLN350 million (US$94 million) in funding from Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) to build renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 203 MW in Poland.
The funding will enable Qair to construct three renewable energy projects: an 80MW solar project in Wierzbica, a 105MW solar plant in Grudziądz, Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, and an 18MW wind facility in Jenkowo, Lower Silesian Voivodeship.
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Construction is scheduled to start in Q2 2026, with commissioning expected in 2027. The financing comes through Poland’s Energy Support Fund, a key pillar of the country’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan, backed by the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility.
In other news, the French IPP has brought commisioned its 14.6 MW Beehive solar portfolio, comprising thirteen small-scale photovoltaic farms strategically distributed across the country.
The portfolio combines multiple sites into an integrated system, optimising local energy production. The company said the project will strengthen the national grid while providing clean electricity to surrounding communities.
As of early 2026, Qair has installed nearly 500MW of solar capacity. Across all markets, the firm has 1.7GW of renewables either in operation or under construction, with a 35GW development pipeline spanning 20 countries.
Qair recently signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Brazilian LPG distributor Ultragaz for its 192MW Bom Jardim solar PV project in Ceará, northeastern Brazil. Construction on the plant began in 2024, and it reached commercial operations earlier this year.