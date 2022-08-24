QatarEnergy appoints Samsung C&T as EPC for 875MW of solar

This is the second utility-scale solar PV project in Qatar so far. Image: QatarEnergy.

QatarEnergy has selected Samsung C&T as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for two large-scale solar PV plants in Qatar with a total capacity of 875MW.

Both plants are part of the company’s industrial cities solar power project (IC Solar) and are expected to be operational by the end of 2024. They will be located in the industrial cities of Mesaieed (417MW) and Ras Laffan (458MW).

The projects will use high-efficiency bifacial modules mounted on single-axis trackers and will have cleaning robots to minimise losses in energy yield.

Moreover, the two large-scale plants are part of QatarEnergy’s sustainability strategy which has a target of 5GW of solar power generation by 2035, said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, president and CEO of QatarEnergy.

“This IC Solar project is a major step in the implementation of our strategy to diversify Qatar’s energy resources and to increase the reliance on high-efficiency renewable energy, which is a cornerstone for a sustainable future,” added Al-Kaabi.

This will be the second utility-scale solar project in Qatar, with the 800MW ‘Al-Kharsaah’ solar PV power plant being hailed as the lowest priced tender back in 2020.