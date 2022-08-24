Subscribe
Group Licence
News

QatarEnergy appoints Samsung C&T as EPC for 875MW of solar

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East

Latest

QatarEnergy appoints Samsung C&T as EPC for 875MW of solar

News

Norfund, KLP invest in 420MW solar project in India

News

The US ‘solarcoaster’ takes developers for a ride

Featured Articles, Features

RWE starts construction of 100MW solar PV pipeline in Spain

News

China calls on its PV industry to deepen industrial management, develop ‘strategic alliances’

News

Bharat Electronics and NHPC to establish gigawatt-scale solar manufacturing site in India

News

US Solar Fund sells purchase option over 200MW California solar project, US$50m+ buyout on the cards

News

Thin-film manufacturer Ascent Solar gets Nasdaq listing approval

News

Fluence to optimise 350MW Cubico PV portfolio in Mexico

News

JinkoSolar forced to cut output at Sichuan facilities following power rationing

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
This is the second utility-scale solar PV project in Qatar so far. Image: QatarEnergy.

QatarEnergy has selected Samsung C&T as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for two large-scale solar PV plants in Qatar with a total capacity of 875MW.

Both plants are part of the company’s industrial cities solar power project (IC Solar) and are expected to be operational by the end of 2024. They will be located in the industrial cities of Mesaieed (417MW) and Ras Laffan (458MW).

The projects will use high-efficiency bifacial modules mounted on single-axis trackers and will have cleaning robots to minimise losses in energy yield.

Moreover, the two large-scale plants are part of QatarEnergy’s sustainability strategy which has a target of 5GW of solar power generation by 2035, said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, president and CEO of QatarEnergy.

“This IC Solar project is a major step in the implementation of our strategy to diversify Qatar’s energy resources and to increase the reliance on high-efficiency renewable energy, which is a cornerstone for a sustainable future,” added Al-Kaabi.

This will be the second utility-scale solar project in Qatar, with the 800MW ‘Al-Kharsaah’ solar PV power plant being hailed as the lowest priced tender back in 2020.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Madrid on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.
epc, qatar, qatarenergy, samsung, samsung c&t, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Norfund, KLP invest in 420MW solar project in India

August 24, 2022
Norfund and Norwegian pension company KLP have agreed to take a 49% stake in a 420MW solar PV plant in India developed by Enel.

Inflation Reduction Act to add an extra US$110 billion in utility-scale solar investment by 2030

August 23, 2022
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is expected to add an extra US$110 billion in investment for utility-scale solar in the US by 2030, increasing the country's utility-scale deployment by more than 70GW.

Construction starts on first large-scale solar plant in Laos

August 17, 2022
Project developer Solar Attapeu Power Sole Company (SAPC) has broken ground on the first large-scale solar farm in Laos with a capacity of 50MW.

EDF’s 457MW solar-plus-storage project in California comes online

August 11, 2022
EDF Renewable Energy has reached full power operation of its 457MW ‘Palen Solar Project’ located on public lands in the south of California.

How UK solar can become a 40GW+ market by 2030

August 11, 2022
Finlay Colville, Solar Media's head of market research, lays out the UK's path to achieving 40GW+ of solar PV by 2030 after rebounding from recent headwinds in its solar sector

Ford Motors signs 650MW PPA with DTE Energy in the US’ ‘largest renewable energy purchase ever’

August 11, 2022
Michigan utility DTE Energy has signed an agreement with automaker Ford to supply 650MW of solar PV in Michigan.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US Solar Fund sells purchase option over 200MW California solar project, US$50m+ buyout on the cards

News

REC Silicon and Mississippi Silicon sign MOU for raw material supply

News

LONGi more than doubles capacity at planned ingot, wafer facility to 46GW

News

JinkoSolar forced to cut output at Sichuan facilities following power rationing

News

Thin-film manufacturer Ascent Solar gets Nasdaq listing approval

News

Inflation Reduction Act to add an extra US$110 billion in utility-scale solar investment by 2030

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 7, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022