Queensland launches A$5 Billion ‘CopperString’ to boost renewable energy capacity

ATCO Structures will deliver the workforce accommodation, due for completion by early 2025.

The CopperString 2.0 transmission line will connect the North West Minerals Province to the National Electricity Market (NEM) and help unlock 6GW of renewable energy capacity. Coal royalties are expected to provide A$500 million (US$337.39 million) for the project.

Expected to be completed by 2029, the “heart” of the project will be based in Hughenden, located to the south-west of Townsville City. It is being developed by Queensland government-owned network operator Powerlink.

Building a renewable manufacturing hub

Former Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk stated in 2023 that the project would aid Townsville in becoming a “renewable manufacturing hub for the region and the country”. Recently, Townsville was selected by the state government to house a local renewable energy zone (LREZ) with plans for these to triple rooftop solar PV deployment in Queensland.

Almost 1,000km of high-voltage transmission line will connect Mount Isa to the SuperGrid for the first time via Townsville. Work on the line will commence in mid-2024 from Hughenden. Once complete, work will commence on the eastern portion of the line from Hughenden back to Townsville.

The transmission project will further accelerate the intake of renewable energy capacity, with the government having set a 70% renewable energy target by 2032.

Current Queensland premier, Steven Miles, said the project is aiding in “the biggest ever expansion to the state’s publicly-owned energy system”.

“CopperString will be the catalyst for transforming Queensland’s North and North West – opening up mining opportunities, creating more jobs and unlocking critical minerals, which will be essential in developing renewable technologies,” he added.

“This is the start of a long and exciting future for the region and our state.”

Queensland government targets 12 REZ

Earlier this year (27 March), the Queensland government published a roadmap to develop 12 REZ across the state.

The REZs, which aim to add 22GW of renewable energy capacity by 2035, were divided into three sub-regions. These include Southern Queensland, Central Queensland and North and Far North Queensland.

Due to its existing coal-fired power stations and large electricity loads, Central Queensland is expected to be the first official REZ location. The Callide REZ will be the first zone, including 2-2.6GW of renewable energy capacity. Central Queensland already has nine solar PV plants and 48 renewable energy projects in the pipeline.