Queensland launches solar module recycling programme

By George Heynes
Australia: Large-scale solar PV grows 20-fold in six years

Lightsource bp breaks ground on 168MW solar PV project in New Zealand

After falling below the cash cost line, LONGi and TCL Zhonghuan raise wafer prices

DOE: US solar sector adds 18,401 jobs in 2023, leading energy industry

RWE, Axpo sign 628MW Polish solar and wind PPA

SUNfarming, SPIE to build substation for 753MW agriPV park in Germany

Ontario launches energy procurement, bans solar on prime agricultural land

Arevon breaks ground on 251MW Indiana PV plant

Sigenergy: partnering with VPP providers globally to generate additional revenue for users

The solar module recycling initiative was first announced in April 2024 with AUS$5.5 million in funding. Image: Mick de Brenni (LinkedIn).

The Queensland government launched a new solar module recycling scheme yesterday (29 August), which is expected to save about 26 tonnes of waste from entering landfills.

Launched in conjunction with Australia’s Smart Energy Council, the Solar Panel Stewardship programme, revealed earlier this year, launches with six solar module collection sites across the state.

The sites include Capalaba and North Lakes in greater Brisbane, along with the Gold Coast, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Townsville. The Queensland government confirmed that 15 locations will be announced in the coming weeks.

Mick de Brenni, Queensland’s minister for energy and clean economy jobs, emphasised that Queensland is “leading the way in rooftop solar penetration”, and with the new recycling programme, will now “lead in the recycling of those systems” too.

“By turning old solar panels into valuable resources, Queensland is powering up the circular economy, helping to build jobs, innovation, and a cleaner future. This is nation-leading work, the Smart Energy Council and the Queensland government are fully committed to making the Sunshine State the leader in renewable recycling,” de Brenni added.

“Not only do solar panels make renewable energy, but now they’re renewable themselves.”

As previously reported by PV Tech, the initiative has been backed by almost AUS$5.5 million (US$3.53 million) in funding, provided as part of the Queensland government’s Recycling and Jobs Fund, alongside the Queensland Renewable Energy Industry Association Grant to deliver the end-of-life solar module recovery trial.

When the initiative was first announced in April, the government said it will collect information to help inform the development of a national product stewardship scheme and identify any gaps in Queensland’s recovery and processing capacities.

John Grimes, chief executive of the Smart Energy Council, said the programme will be of national interest and that module recycling will be a critical part of mitigating future material limits on copper and silver.

“The Queensland Solar Stewardship Scheme has already triggered a massive growth of investment in the recovery and recycling of solar modules. More than five recycling companies have already indicated they’ll be entering the market in Queensland,” Grimes said.

“Queensland is rapidly becoming a national circular economy hotspot, attracting millions of dollars of investment.”

Solar module recycling in Australia

Given Australia’s strong solar creditials and anticipated growth in the coming years and decades, it is crucial to establish module recycling facilities across the country. This will help maintain a circular economy and safeguard against rare material shortages, such as copper and silver.

Indeed, highlighting the extent of the issue, Enel Green Power Australia, a joint venture co-owned by Enel Green Power and INPEX Renewable Energy Australia, revealed that around 1.4 million solar PV modules will reach their end-of-life in 2025 across Australia, highlighting the urgency for recycling initiatives.

These issues were further highlighted by Australian module manufacturer Tindo Solar’s CEO, Richard Petterson, who exclusively told PV Tech that if Australia installed around 1TW of solar modules in around 25 years just to keep the assets running, the nation would need to recycle around 40GW of modules each year.

Should the country be less ambitious and install 500GW, Petterson added that 20GW of modules will still need recycling each year.

The topic was also explored in a PV Tech Premium article released earlier this year. Here, it was highlighted that although previous forecasts had predicted that solar PV waste would not appear in Australia until after 2030, the problem had become “more immediate than previously anticipated” with waste volumes emerging in the next two to three years, particularly in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland.

It should be noted that the ongoing issues surrounding solar waste management have led to several notable deals being signed in recent months. For instance, Australian-based solar PV recycling company ElecSome has signed partnerships with Enel Green Power Australia and INPEX Renewable Energy Australia, as well as Australian energy major AGL Energy, to tackle solar module recycling.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, pv modules, queensland, Queensland government, recycling, smart energy council, solar module recycling, solar pv, solar recycling

Image: CEFC

Australia: Large-scale solar PV grows 20-fold in six years

August 30, 2024
The Australian government's latest Energy Update 2024 report has revealed that large-scale solar PV power generation has grown more than 20-fold in the last six years.
Image: Lightsource bp.

Lightsource bp breaks ground on 168MW solar PV project in New Zealand

August 30, 2024
Solar project developer Lightsource bp has commenced construction of its 168MW Kōwhai Park solar PV project in Christchurch, New Zealand, days after securing financing.
solar modules RWE

RWE, Axpo sign 628MW Polish solar and wind PPA

August 29, 2024
Axpo will offtake a combined 1,500GWh of solar PV and wind power annually from RWE Renewables Poland’s 628MW capacity project portfolio.
arevon energy

Arevon breaks ground on 251MW Indiana PV plant

August 29, 2024
US renewable energy developer Arevon has begun construction on the 251MW Gibson solar PV project in Gibson County, Indiana.
The 333MWp Darlington Point solar project in New South Wales. Image: Edify Energy.

Australia: NEM adds 1.2GW of new large-scale solar capacity in 12 months

August 29, 2024
The Australian Electricity Market Operator (AEMO) has indicated that Australia has seen the addition of 1.2GW of new large-scale solar projects brought online and connected to the National Electricity Market (NEM) in the past 12 months.
FOrtescue's electrolyser manufacturing facility in Gladstone, Queensland. Image; Fortescue.

Fortescue to capitalise on China’s ‘insatiable demand for green products’

August 29, 2024
Fortescue Metals is aiming to capitalise on China’s “insatiable demand for green products” through green metals production and exports.

DOE: US solar sector adds 18,401 jobs in 2023, leading energy industry

News

Fortescue to capitalise on China's 'insatiable demand for green products'

News

Australia: NEM adds 1.2GW of new large-scale solar capacity in 12 months

News

Clearway secures financing on 140MW solar-plus-storage California project

News

Arevon breaks ground on 251MW Indiana PV plant

News

Meyer Burger to scrap 2GW Colorado solar PV cell manufacturing plant

News

n-Type TOPCon Bifacial Single Glass Integrated Solution

Upcoming Webinars
September 4, 2024
12pm BST / 7pm

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
