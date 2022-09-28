Subscribe
Queensland government sets 70% by 2032 renewable energy target

By Andy Colthorpe
Markets & Finance, Policy
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Queensland government sets 70% by 2032 renewable energy target

Image: University of Queensland.

Queensland gets about 21% of its energy from renewable sources today, but the Australian state’s government has just set an increased target of 70% renewables by 2032.

State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced an Energy and Jobs Plan this morning, which aims to reduce emissions from energy by 90% by 2035, add 22GW of new renewables capacity in Queensland, establish a ‘SuperGrid’ and convert coal power station sites into clean energy hubs.

At the heart of that sits the Queensland Renewable Energy Target (QRET), which aims for the steep trajectory of reaching 50% by 2030 and then 70% within two years of that, then 80% by 2035. The state government is now preparing legislation to put the new target into law.

Other highlights of a multi-faceted plan, the total value of which is claimed by the government to be AU$62 billion (US$39.6 billion), include an aim to deploy 11.5GW of new rooftop solar PV and 6GW of embedded battery storage and stop burning coal at state-owned power plants by 2035.

To read the full version of this story, visit Energy-Storage.news.

