News

R.Power signs PPA for 300MWp of Polish solar

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

R.Power signs PPA for 300MWp of Polish solar

News

Shell takes Italian PV pipeline to 2GW with acquisition of Solar-Konzept Italia

News

Masdar, EDF Renewables and partners eye 1.2GW of solar in Indonesia for power exports to Singapore

News

Eco Energy World targeting ‘aggressive’ growth strategy and cheaper EPC costs in US market

Editors' Blog, Features

Huayu New Energy launches ‘world’s thinnest’ microinverters

News

TrinaTracker takes aim at Middle East PV market with launch of new 1P tracker product

News

Powertis, Aquila Capital to co-develop 421MW of solar PV and 90MW of energy storage in Italy

News

Enel Green Power procures 610MW of Soltec trackers for projects in Peru and Colombia

News

Prefabricated solar tech firm 5B secures ARENA grant, launches AU$33m innovation programme

News

‘World’s largest green ammonia plant’ planned for South Africa, set to go live in 2025

News
The contract will see Axpo procure the output from a portfolio of assets owned by R.Power. Image: R.Power.

Renewables developer R.Power has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with energy trader Axpo for nearly 300MWp of solar in Poland.

The contract is to cover a portfolio of under-development assets of generation capacities ranging from 300kWp to 30MWp. Assets are to be energised gradually and the full portfolio is slated for completion by mid-2023.

Under the terms of the deal, Axpo is to purchase power from the entire portfolio from 2022 until 2026 while also acting as the balancing agent for the portfolio in full. The duo said this special commercial structure would ensure the entire portfolio’s profitability, while also allowing R.Power to access price hedging instruments moving forward.

Paweł Wierzbicki, head of origination at Axpo Polska, said the deal – which he described as one of the Polish energy market’s largest ever solar PPAs – demonstrates his company’s intent to “take a leading position marketing solar energy in Poland”.

axpo, energy trading, europe, financing, poland, r.power, utility-scale solar

