Subscribe
Group Licence
Requires Subscription: PV Tech Premium
Features, Interviews

Rapidly build out a vertically integrated, high-tech solar manufacturing industry in Europe to ensure energy transition

By Sean Rai-Roche
Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Materials, Modules, Projects
Europe

Latest

Rapidly build out a vertically integrated, high-tech solar manufacturing industry in Europe to ensure energy transition

Features, Interviews

Boviet Solar secures 861MW module supply deal in US

News

European platform for PV innovation relaunched to promote solar uptake

News

Tongwei planning 25GW module production facility in Yancheng Economic Development Zone

News

Satellite imagery can provide an accurate view of US project deployment, enabling better business decisions  

Features, Interviews, News

NextEra’s brings online 485MW solar-plus-storage plant in California

News

History of PV technology and manufacturing to be explained in PV CellTech Extra fireside chat specials

Editors' Blog, Features

Reliance Industries acquires stake in US perovskite solar technology developer

News

Solkompaniet and Niam to invest US$300 million in utility-scale solar PV in Sweden

News

Plenitude’s new partnership to develop 1.5GW of solar and wind in Italy and Spain

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Europe needs to focus on developing upstream capabilities such as ingots and wafers as well as modules. Image: Meyer Burger.

Europe must build out its own large-scale, vertically integrated solar manufacturing base geared to produce the latest PV technologies as a means to ensure its transition and bolster its energy independence, according to clean energy advisory firm Apricum.

This is because the “current reality of mainly sourcing PV modules from Asia poses risks on the ambitious PV growth plans for a green and energy-independent Europe,” says Florian Haacke, partner at Apricum’s Solar Materials & Technologies department.

“Moreover, there is a strong rationale for localisation of European supplies,” says Haacke, as he cites supply diversity, geopolitical tensions, economic opportunities and R&D leadership as convergent factors that mean the time is right for a buildout of Europe’s PV manufacturing base.

The firm had previously said: “for a PV module manufacturer to be economically viable in the longer run, 3-5GW annual capacity appears essential to allow for economies of scale”.

When asked by PV Tech Premium how such a figure was arrived at, Haacke said “our experience and financial models on world scale PV module manufacturing show that a new module manufacturer should boldly design future scale towards 3-5GW – unless the company is positioned in a well-protected niche segment, of course.”  

“Scale allows for purchasing power and for overhead cost dilution over a large number of PV modules,” he continues. “Vital corporate functions such as R&D and marketing/sales can be sustained, which are essential for economic viability.”

And this R&D point is very important given Europe’s relative infancy when it comes to solar manufacturing, says Apricum. “Since Europe could be called a ‘late comer’ in scaled PV manufacturing, it appears advisable to select high-efficiency PV cell and module technologies to commence a viable PV business,” explains Haacke.

While Haacke said “new PV technologies are mainly based on new cell technologies integrated into a well-designed module”, he also noted how “there is some solid PV cell research in Europe” as he referenced the likes of Fraunhofer ISE and ISC Konstanz in Germany, INES in France, IMEC in Belgium and further technology hubs in the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.  

To be competitive in Europe, Apricum advises focusing on four key strategies for PV entrants: aim for giga-scale to ensure cost competitiveness; target vertical integration to reduce dependency on PV component imports; focus on high-performance products (N-type, HJT and HPBC) as those will enable targeting attractive ‘made-in EU’ premium markets; and performing a solid analysis prior to investing.

Europe must not, however, neglect those upstream stages of the supply chain in favour of easier, cheaper downstream sectors such as cells and modules. Like the US, Europe has been able to secure some cell, module and even polysilicon capacity but key components such as ingots and wafers remain critically absent.

“The lack of a fully developed PV value chain creates a risk of material and component dependency,” says Haacke. “Any future supply instability – triggered by whatever geopolitical event –  could lead to interrupted PV manufacturing in Europe. This is especially true for the very base of the PV value chain: polysilicon, ingots and wafers.”

“This is why we advocate that polysilicon, PV ingoting and wafering should be very high on the European priority list. And then, there are other materials which need close consideration, such as glass, PV films, and framing/mounting,” adds Haacke.

And companies would not be operating alone in building out these facilities. Europe has made clear its desire to establish a domestic solar manufacturing hub and reduce its import reliance. But the continent’s REPowerEU strategy could be thwarted by higher material and module costs, making the presence of a strong regional manufacturing base even more crucial.

“Europe already has mechanisms such as the IPCEIs (Important Projects for Common European Interest) and various funds (e.g. EU Innovation Fund) that proved to be effective to support similar industries,” says Haacke. “The PV industry is working on the proposal of an IPCEI for PV manufacturing similar to the ones initiated for hydrogen and battery storage value chains.”

“A streamlined permitting process for manufacturing facilities and site selection support would also benefit new and existing PV players,” he notes.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV CellTech Extra

11 October 2022
PV CellTech Extra will be held as a series of live webinars and on-demand sessions on 11-13 October 2022. We'll be taking a slightly further forward-looking view at the technologies and roadmaps for new cell architectures set to dominate mass production during 2023-2025 with special emphasis on the potential timelines for technologies beyond the single-junction cell design, including perovskite and hybrid concepts.

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Madrid on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.
europe, european commission, european manufacturing, hjt, hpbc, ingots, module technology, n-type, polysilicon, pv modules, solar cell, wafers

Read Next

Tongwei planning 25GW module production facility in Yancheng Economic Development Zone

September 27, 2022
Tongwei has announced plans to sign an investment agreement to develop a 25GW high-efficiency PV module manufacturing base in China
PV Tech Premium

Satellite imagery can provide an accurate view of US project deployment, enabling better business decisions  

September 26, 2022
The way that solar companies use and consume intelligence needs to change, with more accurate and reliable data on project deployment needed, especially in light of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
PV Tech Premium

EU’s planned revenue cap could have ‘chilling effect’ on solar investment, experts warn

September 23, 2022
Plans for a temporary revenue cap on solar PV assets across the European Union (EU) could dent investor confidence in renewables, experts have warned, amid concerns that individual member states may be able to set lower caps specific to different technologies.

Qcells aims to consolidate US market position

September 22, 2022
Qcells has heightened its commitment to the global solar supply chain as its parent company, Hanwha Solutions, increases investment in clean raw materials.

JA Solar moves to AAA-Rating in latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report

September 22, 2022
JA Solar has been promoted to AAA-Rating status for the first time, joining LONGi Solar and Trina Solar in this exclusive bankability ratings, now recognised widely across the PV sector as one of the most accurate and detailed ranking systems on offer to PV module buyers when undertaking supplier due diligence.

Amazon plans 2.7GW of new renewables projects globally

September 22, 2022
Tech major Amazon has expanded its renewables portfolio globally with 71 new projects with a total capacity of 2.7GW.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

India’s cabinet approves second round of PLI scheme, aims to support 65GW of module manufacturing

News

Satellite imagery can provide an accurate view of US project deployment, enabling better business decisions  

Features, Interviews, News

EU’s planned revenue cap could have ‘chilling effect’ on solar investment, experts warn

Editors' Blog, Features

JA Solar moves to AAA-Rating in latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report

Editors' Blog, Features, Long Reads

Solar accounted for half of all global power generating capacity additions in 2021

News

Qcells aims to consolidate US market position

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

Upcoming Webinars
October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

Upcoming Webinars
October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST
© Solar Media Limited 2022