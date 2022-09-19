Subscribe
RE+ 2022 kicks off in Anaheim, California

By Sean Rai-Roche
Americas

Newsom signs California community solar act into law, orders CPUC to create workable programme

Canadian Solar targeting 10GWh battery production capacity by 2024 as it launches new utility-scale storage offering

Prospect14 launches US solar JV with 10GW development target

Sunfolding unveils tracker solution for variable terrain

The rise of solar-plus

Clēnera closes financing on 105MW Montana PV project

SolarPower Europe welcomes European Commission’s proposed forced labour ban

SunPower invests in solar dealers Renova Energy, EmPower Solar

Argentina’s YPF Luz signs deals for 500MW of solar

The front of the conference centre in Anaheim, California. Image: PV Tech

RE+, which will run until Thursday (22 September), kicked off today in Anaheim, California, with people filtering into the grounds of the conference centre, although many exhibitions and booths are still being built.

A media partner for the event, PV Tech will be reporting live from the show, bringing you all the key updates, product launches and summaries of conference presentations from the show as well as exclusive interviews from some of the biggest solar players in the world.

We will be speaking with a range of major solar companies from across the global supply chain, from upstream module manufacturers and companies looking to bring production to the US to residential solar installers and industry analysts plotting the next stage of solar’s growth.

RE+ 2022

19 September 2022
RE+ 2022 is the umbrella event that includes SPI, ESI, RE+ Power, and RE+ Infrastructure. As North America's largest renewable energy event, it's a catalyst for industry innovation that's supercharging business growth in the clean energy economy.
