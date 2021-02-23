Solar Media
REC Group claims lowest carbon footprint for silicon

By Mark Osborne
Europe

REC Group claims lowest carbon footprint for silicon

US solar sector asks Biden to end 'punitive and ill-conceived' bifacial tariffs

Robotic solar cleaning firm Solavio Labs eyes North America growth after funding boost

Commercial demand to drive grid development in Denmark

Pathfinder Clean Energy establishes 100MWp Poland pipeline

Fresh details emerge as AU$540m Victoria REZ plan bids to unlock 10GW of new renewable capacity

BayWa r.e. acquires asset intelligence platforms through deal with Kaiserwetter

India poised for 'landmark year' for solar after 2020 installs dwindle

Iraq to award 700MW of solar tenders, first step in 10GW by 2030 plan

Major solar tracker firms commit to 210mm modules with new compatibility approvals

REC Solar Norway, formerly Elkem Solar and a subsidiary of REC Group has claimed a carbon footprint of 11.2kg CO2-eq per kg silicon.

Small polysilicon producer REC Solar Norway has claimed a carbon footprint of 11.2kg CO2-eq per kg silicon, which was verified by EPD Norway and published Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for solar grade silicon and for multicrystalline silicon blocks made by REC.

REC Solar Norway, formerly Elkem Solar and a subsidiary of REC Group, is said to have an annual production capacity of more than 8,000MT, equating to around 2.5GW of PV module production.

The company uses a specific metallurgical purification method to produce polysilicon that is claimed to reduce energy consumption by 75%, compared to the Siemens process. The ‘modified’ Siemens process also reduces material wastage and improved energy usage, while Fluidized Bed Reactor (FBR) technology further reduces energy usage over the modified Siemens process.

REC’s EPDs are developed according to Product Category Rules (NPCR 029 – v1.1) managed by EPD Norway and are created based on a Life Cycle Analysis (LCA), which is in turn carried out in accordance with relevant ISO standards and guidelines, according to REC Group.

Overall, REC Group said that its polysilicon had the lowest climate impact of any solar grade silicon product being produced today.

Read Next

LONGi secures major polysilicon supply deal from OCI Malaysia and 46GW of solar glass from Flat Glass

February 10, 2021
Leading monocrystalline wafer producer LONGi Green Energy has signed a three-year high-purity polysilicon supply deal from OCI Malaysia, while securing 46GW of PV glass from China's Flat Glass Co.

JinkoSolar strengthens partnership with Tongwei

February 9, 2021
Major ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JinkoSolar has extended its supply chain cooperation with major polysilicon and merchant solar cell manufacturer Tongwei Group, with Tongwei gaining extra gigawatts of mono wafers from JinkoSolar.

Xinte Energy planning 200,000MT ‘green’ polysilicon complex in Inner Mongolia

February 9, 2021
Major China-based polysilicon producer Xinte Energy is planning the world's single largest polysilicon production complex.

Daqo to hit highest quarterly polysilicon production and sales levels before pause

January 26, 2021
Major China-based polysilicon producer Daqo New Energy has forecasted to reach its highest production and sales levels in reporting fourth quarter and full year results.

Review of the Year, Q1 2020: Manufacturing ramp-ups, O&G firms eye solar capacity, pandemic impacts

December 21, 2020
PV Tech’s Review of the Year kicks off today with some of the biggest news stories from the first quarter of 2020

REC Group claims lowest carbon footprint for silicon

US solar sector asks Biden to end 'punitive and ill-conceived' bifacial tariffs

Robotic solar cleaning firm Solavio Labs eyes North America growth after funding boost

Commercial demand to drive grid development in Denmark

Pathfinder Clean Energy establishes 100MWp Poland pipeline

Fresh details emerge as AU$540m Victoria REZ plan bids to unlock 10GW of new renewable capacity

