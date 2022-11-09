REC Group launches new TOPCon solar module for US rooftop market

Production of the new REC Group rooftop modules recently began at REC’s Singapore manufacturing facility. Image: REC Group.

Norway-based solar manufacturer REC Group has begun production of its new REC N-Peak 3 Black Series of rooftop solar panels, the third generation of its n-type TOPCon cell-based solar panels.

Production of the modules recently began at REC’s Singapore manufacturing facility, and US customers are expected to receive initial shipments in January 2023.

The company said that the modules are aimed at the US rooftop solar market and will offer customers higher savings on energy and carbon emissions, as they feature a higher power density than their predecessor. The product comes with a nominal power of 400Wp.

The modules feature REC’s ‘twin’ cell layout design, where the panel is split into twin sections. This, it says, allows for continued energy production even when the module is partially shaded. The company also claims to have mitigated light-induced degradation, the loss of power generating capacity experienced when a solar module first contacts light, by separating oxygen and boron within the module.

REC Group was acquired by Indian giant Reliance Industries last year, with the intention of growing the Norwegian company’s manufacturing capacity to 5GW within two to three years. Reliance Industries is India’s largest private sector company, with operations spanning hydrocarbon production, petroleum refining and petrochemicals. The conglomerate plans to begin operations at its 10GW module and cell manufacturing facility in 2024, making products based on REC’s technology.

Earlier this month, REC group agreed a PV equipment supply deal with Maxwell Technologies for its Alpha Pure-R heterojunction (HJT) model. REC was identified as one of the leading ‘credible HJT companies right now’ by Solar Media’s head of market research, Finlay Colville, in an article discussing cell technology trends, here.