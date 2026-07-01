Record 25.5% efficiency for CIGS-perovskite tandem solar cell

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The research was part of the ‘SOLMATES’ project, an EU-funded venture led by HZB to explore the integration of CIGS and perovskite technologies. HZB said its previous record under this initiative stood at 24.6%.

HZB researcher Guillermo Farias Basulto said that to push past this earlier milestone, the researchers employed CIGSe-bottom cells with different band gaps of 1.05eV and 1.1 eV and two different thicknesses of aluminium-doped zinc oxides with similar characteristics.

“We also tested different cell architectures, added to the continuous improvements we had achieved with our previous record,” Farias-Basulto explained.

To reduce interfacial recombination losses and improve device stability, the researchers screened multiple combinations of nickel oxide (NiOx) and self-assembled monolayers (SAMs) as hole transport layers. They also refined the electron-selective contact processing by regulating the initial thermal evaporation rate of Buckminsterfullerene (C60) onto an ultra-thin, 1nm lithium fluoride passivation layer.

The record cell had only a small area of 1.081cm2, but the SOLMATES researchers were able to fabricate a mini-module with a similar stack of materials, achieving about 19.7% efficiency and an area of 2.25cm2.

Farias-Basulto highlighted the potential of the methods in the trial to yield even higher efficiencies. “The physics embedded in our current cell architecture suggests that 25.5% is merely a stepping stone, given that our in-house testing of similar architectures have already reached efficiencies of 27.5%’, he said.